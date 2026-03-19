Introducing IBM Cloud Key Protect Dedicated: Built for high‑assurance cloud workloads

With rising pressure around data sovereignty, auditability and regional compliance, security leaders need absolute confidence that their encryption keys are theirs alone, unavailable to the cloud provider or any outside party.

IBM Cloud Key Protect Dedicated delivers exactly that: a single‑tenant, Keep Your Own Key model, isolation‑first deployment of IBM’s cloud‑native key management service with dedicated HSM domains and a strict, customer‑owned trust model.

Key Protect Dedicated provides high technical assurance by cryptographically isolating keys from cloud operators using dedicated HSMs and customer‑controlled access. This design ensures separation of duties and guarantees that only the customer can access or operate their encryption keys.