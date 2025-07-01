Businesses of all sizes face mounting pressure to move large volumes of data quickly, securely, and reliably. Whether supporting distributed teams, enabling remote collaboration, or automating time-sensitive file transfers, the need for efficient data movement has never been more critical.

But not every organization is ready to begin with a full-scale enterprise deployment from day one. Many departments within large enterprises, as well as small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), are looking for a simpler, more cost-effective way to get started. Whether it’s a media team sharing high-res assets, a research unit moving data sets, or an SMB trying to streamline basic workflows, these teams need a solution that meets them where they are—without compromising on speed or security.