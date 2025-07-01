1 July 2025
Businesses of all sizes face mounting pressure to move large volumes of data quickly, securely, and reliably. Whether supporting distributed teams, enabling remote collaboration, or automating time-sensitive file transfers, the need for efficient data movement has never been more critical.
But not every organization is ready to begin with a full-scale enterprise deployment from day one. Many departments within large enterprises, as well as small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), are looking for a simpler, more cost-effective way to get started. Whether it’s a media team sharing high-res assets, a research unit moving data sets, or an SMB trying to streamline basic workflows, these teams need a solution that meets them where they are—without compromising on speed or security.
Aspera Lite is a subscription-based, on-premises file transfer solution designed specifically for focused, entry-level deployments. It delivers the power of IBM Aspera’s patented FASP® technology—ensuring fast, secure, and predictable file transfers—packaged for smaller teams, departments, or organizations just beginning their journey toward more advanced data workflows.
With Aspera Lite, you can:
Whether you’re a department within a large enterprise or an SMB with lean IT resources, Aspera Lite gives you a fast, secure, and scalable way to modernize file transfers—on your terms.
Many organizations require high-speed, secure file transfers—but may not need, or be ready for, the full scale of larger deployment models. IBM Aspera Lite addresses this with a scalable offering that supports:
IBM Aspera Lite includes a curated collection of software components, handpicked to support fast, secure file transfer and sharing:
One can choose from three bandwidth options—100 Mbps, 500 Mbps, or 1 Gbps—based on their performance needs. All tiers include unlimited data transfer volume and are licensed through fixed-term annual subscriptions.
IBM Aspera Lite brings the power of Aspera’s high-speed file transfer technology to new segments and use cases. It offers a strategic entry point that can scale into broader deployments and collaborative partner ecosystems over time.
By addressing the needs of organizations with smaller workloads and tighter budgets, Aspera Lite complements the broader IBM Aspera portfolio.
Ready to simplify your file transfers? IBM Aspera Lite is now available as a global, subscription-based solution for fast, secure data movement. Ordering details, documentation, and support resources are available on IBM Documentation.
To learn more, contact your IBM representative or visit the IBM Aspera product page.