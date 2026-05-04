Introducing HCP Terraform powered by Infragraph: Now in public preview

Migrating to the cloud was supposed to make infrastructure easier to provision and manage. For many enterprises, the reality is more complicated. New pain points emerged that undermine the cloud’s speed, security and scale.

Take the “normal” state for organizations now: infrastructure data stored in silos. As a result, rarely is there a unified picture of what’s happening across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Instead, platform teams cobble it together themselves or end up buying different tools to help, creating even more sprawl. They struggle to track who owns and is responsible for different resources. Security patching and risk mitigation get harder, complexity grows and costs escalate.

This is where HCP Terraform powered by Infragraph helps. A centralized, event-driven knowledge graph, Infragraph provides the unified visibility that keeps the focus where it belongs: empowering organizations to secure and optimize infrastructure. Static insights are replaced by dynamic updates, powered by data sourced from the organization’s full estate. In the future, this will deliver the foundation companies need to use AI to automate key workflows.

At IBM Think, we are excited to announce that HCP Terraform powered by Infragraph will be available to qualified HCP Terraform customers in public preview. In this blog, we’ll outline why Infragraph is a must-have resource for platform teams as they combat the ever-growing challenges of managing complex infrastructure in the era of AI. We’ll also detail how HCP Terraform customers can begin using this functionality now.