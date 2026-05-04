Introducing HCP Terraform powered by Infragraph: Now in public preview

Hybrid and multi-cloud estates create data silos. HCP Terraform powered by Infragraph provides a single source of truth to help optimize and secure infrastructure.
Migrating to the cloud was supposed to make infrastructure easier to provision and manage. For many enterprises, the reality is more complicated. New pain points emerged that undermine the cloud’s speed, security and scale.
Take the “normal” state for organizations now: infrastructure data stored in silos. As a result, rarely is there a unified picture of what’s happening across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Instead, platform teams cobble it together themselves or end up buying different tools to help, creating even more sprawl. They struggle to track who owns and is responsible for different resources. Security patching and risk mitigation get harder, complexity grows and costs escalate.
This is where HCP Terraform powered by Infragraph helps. A centralized, event-driven knowledge graph, Infragraph provides the unified visibility that keeps the focus where it belongs: empowering organizations to secure and optimize infrastructure. Static insights are replaced by dynamic updates, powered by data sourced from the organization’s full estate. In the future, this will deliver the foundation companies need to use AI to automate key workflows.
At IBM Think, we are excited to announce that HCP Terraform powered by Infragraph will be available to qualified HCP Terraform customers in public preview. In this blog, we’ll outline why Infragraph is a must-have resource for platform teams as they combat the ever-growing challenges of managing complex infrastructure in the era of AI. We’ll also detail how HCP Terraform customers can begin using this functionality now.
For platform teams, truth has long been elusive. On average, most companies use five or more services to manage their cloud landscape, according to HashiCorp research.
Trying to unearth an accurate snapshot requires consolidating data from all the different ecosystems, workflows and applications, often through manual and cumbersome processes. By the time it’s ready for analysis, the data is already out-of-date. This static view slows down response times and leads to unexpected spending. The problem isn’t getting better, especially as infrastructure changes happen more frequently, exploits materialize faster and costs get out of control quicker.
For example, when AI lets hackers target vulnerabilities with remarkable speed and precision, any security lapses must be discovered and patched in real-time. Or to keep a cap on costs, platform teams need to investigate unexpected spikes in usage before they inflate the bill. But instead of proactive alerts, legacy approaches to hybrid and multi-cloud management often leave organizations with so-called “dirty data”—outdated information from servers, VMs and cloud systems.
With Infragraph, assets are regularly updated through direct connections into every ecosystem, with Terraform Search also available for deeper or custom data streams. As the data lands in AWS, Azure, GCP, or on-premises systems, Infragraph can be updated, finally giving platform teams the unified infrastructure truth they’ve been seeking.
Cloud patching, drift management, compliance, reporting auditing; in many organizations, these core processes are still ad-hoc, manual and overly expensive. Time that should be spent proactively detecting issues is spent navigating data silos.
Even with more powerful security and data capabilities, if data is dispersed, the company will still operate from behind when it comes to identifying, remediating, and preventing issues. Like humans, without addressing underlying data fragmentation, AI agents struggle to navigate silos across hybrid or multi-cloud environments.
Infragraph provides a clearer view into resource allocation and ownership to help optimize infrastructure spending. CloudOps, platform and security teams can get insights through natural language queries. And as more companies look to adopt AI, Infragraph will serve as the unified knowledge foundation to power trusted, automated workflows.
As announced at IBM Think 2026, if you are already an HCP Terraform customer, as of 8 May 2026, you will be able to access the Terraform powered by Infragraph public preview.
Get started with Infragraph by logging in to your HCP organization, then click the Infragraph tile to configure connections, set up queries and add users.