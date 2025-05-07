Introducing GitLab Ultimate for IBM Z

Modernize the toolchain by transitioning away from outdated source code managers (SCMs)

by transitioning away from outdated source code managers (SCMs) Reduce costs through lower licensing and maintenance overhead

through lower licensing and maintenance overhead Deliver software faster with streamlined, automated DevOps workflows

with streamlined, automated DevOps workflows Enhance quality and security across the application lifecycle

across the application lifecycle Retain talent through the use of next-gen tools

GitLab Ultimate for IBM Z is built to support business-critical applications and emerging technologies, including Gen AI-powered development. By reducing silos, manual handoffs and tool fragmentation, this solution helps organizations boost developer productivity while maintaining a low total cost of ownership (TCO). In collaboration, GitLab and IBM are reshaping how enterprises build and deploy software on IBM Z, modernizing the mainframe development process, and making DevOps a truly unified experience across the enterprise.

“We are proud to partner with IBM to deliver GitLab Ultimate with IBM Z to address the need for modern, efficient mainframe development workflows,” said Mike Flouton, vice president of product management at GitLab. “By combining GitLab’s powerful DevsecOps platform with IBM’s leading mainframe development tools, this joint solution offers development teams a unified experience for modernizing their mission-critical applications with cloud-native speed and security.”

