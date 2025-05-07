Introducing GitLab Ultimate for IBM Z

7 May 2025
In an era of constant technological evolution, strategic partnerships are key to driving meaningful innovation. That’s why GitLab and IBM are bringing their DevSecOps solutions together, combining GitLab Ultimate with IBM Z. This powerful integration delivers a unified experience for Mainframe and cloud-native development, helping enterprises modernize their software delivery and unlock new levels of speed, security and scalability.
We’re launching GitLab Ultimate for IBM Z, a powerful, integrated DevSecOps solution tailored for the mainframe environment. This solution integrates GitLab’s robust capabilities such as Source Code Management (SCM), Continuous Integration (CI) and more, with IBM Developer for Z Enterprise Edition (IDzEE), which offers modern editors, as well as advanced dependency-based build, test and deploy functionality. The joint solution allows customers to modernize mainframe development workflows, enabling a seamless migration off outdated legacy library managers resulting in accelerated innovation and reduced operational costs.
GitLab Ultimate for IBM Z is built to support business-critical applications and emerging technologies, including Gen AI-powered development. By reducing silos, manual handoffs and tool fragmentation, this solution helps organizations boost developer productivity while maintaining a low total cost of ownership (TCO). In collaboration, GitLab and IBM are reshaping how enterprises build and deploy software on IBM Z, modernizing the mainframe development process, and making DevOps a truly unified experience across the enterprise.
“We are proud to partner with IBM to deliver GitLab Ultimate with IBM Z to address the need for modern, efficient mainframe development workflows,” said Mike Flouton, vice president of product management at GitLab. “By combining GitLab’s powerful DevsecOps platform with IBM’s leading mainframe development tools, this joint solution offers development teams a unified experience for modernizing their mission-critical applications with cloud-native speed and security.”
