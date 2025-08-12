Introducing Flows in Orchestrate: Unlocking reliable, scalable agentic AI

We’re excited to announce a powerful new feature in watsonx Orchestrate: Flows—a structured, reliable way to guide AI agents through complex, multi-step processes with precision and control.
As enterprises adopt agentic AI to automate more sophisticated tasks, the need for predictability, accuracy, and repeatability becomes critical. That’s exactly what flows are designed to deliver.
AI agents are designed to interpret user goals and autonomously decide which tools to use and how to use them. This autonomy is powerful—enabling agents to adapt based on context, data, and even probabilistic reasoning. But when the stakes are high—like transforming sensitive data, processing documents, or coordinating across systems—we can’t leave outcomes to chance. That’s why watsonx Orchestrate uses flows to guide agent behavior, ensuring actions are both intelligent and reliable.
Flows bring determinism to agentic execution. They define exactly which tools to use, in what order, and under what conditions. When an agent calls a flow, it’s not improvising, it’s following an intentionally designed, well-defined, reusable path. That means fewer surprises, more consistency, and greater confidence in every outcome.
When an agent invokes a flow:
This makes flows ideal for:
Many business processes require more than one person. Flows make it easy to build multi-user experiences into a single-agent interface—pausing for approvals, notifying stakeholders, or routing tasks to the right person at the right time.
And while agents can be guided with natural language, flows offer a more dependable alternative when accuracy is essential. They combine tools into a single, structured unit that ensures the process runs correctly every time. Today, watsonx Orchestrate empowers individuals to automate tasks effortlessly. Later this year, we’re taking it a step further—introducing multi-user collaboration to unlock new levels of team productivity and shared automation.
Flows are especially valuable in industries where precision and compliance are non-negotiable.
In financial services, for example, flows can automate the end-to-end process of onboarding a new client—verifying identity, collecting documentation, performing risk assessments, and triggering compliance checks—all while ensuring every step follows regulatory guidelines.
In healthcare, flows can support patient intake by extracting data from forms, validating insurance details, and routing information to the appropriate systems or personnel, reducing manual errors and improving turnaround time.
In retail and e-commerce, flows can streamline inventory updates, synchronize product data across platforms, and trigger alerts when stock levels fall below thresholds—ensuring operational efficiency and better customer experiences.
These are just a few examples of how flows help organizations move from reactive automation to proactive orchestration.
This launch marks a major step forward in how agents and flows work together in watsonx Orchestrate, blending the flexibility of agents with the reliability of flows to deliver intelligent, scalable automation.
To learn more about agentic flows on watsonx Orchestrate visit the watsonx Orchestrate webpage or start your 30-day free trial.