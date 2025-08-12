Introducing Flows in Orchestrate: Unlocking reliable, scalable agentic AI

Flows are especially valuable in industries where precision and compliance are non-negotiable.

In financial services, for example, flows can automate the end-to-end process of onboarding a new client—verifying identity, collecting documentation, performing risk assessments, and triggering compliance checks—all while ensuring every step follows regulatory guidelines.

In healthcare, flows can support patient intake by extracting data from forms, validating insurance details, and routing information to the appropriate systems or personnel, reducing manual errors and improving turnaround time.

In retail and e-commerce, flows can streamline inventory updates, synchronize product data across platforms, and trigger alerts when stock levels fall below thresholds—ensuring operational efficiency and better customer experiences.

These are just a few examples of how flows help organizations move from reactive automation to proactive orchestration.