Introducing Data Observability for Azure Data Factory (ADF)
26 February 2024
In this IBM Databand product update, we’re excited to announce our new support data observability for Azure Data Factory (ADF).

 

Customers using ADF as their data pipeline orchestration and data transformation tool can now leverage Databand’s observability and incident management capabilities to ensure the reliability and quality of their data.

Why use Databand with ADF?

  • End-to-end pipeline monitoring: collect metadata, metrics, and logs from all dependent systems.
  • Trend analysis: build historical trends to proactively detect anomalies and alert on potential issues.
  • Custom alerting: create custom alert types that go beyond native ADF alerting.
  • Central logging: get a single pane of glass for metadata collection across tools (e.g., Databricks, Spark, Airflow).

Explore the two ways below to get started using Databand and ADF together.

