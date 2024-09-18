Introducing Data Observability for Azure Data Factory (ADF)

In this IBM Databand product update, we’re excited to announce our new support data observability for Azure Data Factory (ADF).
Customers using ADF as their data pipeline orchestration and data transformation tool can now leverage Databand’s observability and incident management capabilities to ensure the reliability and quality of their data.
Why use Databand with ADF?
Explore the two ways below to get started using Databand and ADF together.
Book a Databand demo
Read our how-to guide to get started