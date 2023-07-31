Introducing cross-region snapshot copy for IBM Cloud Block Storage for VPC

Block Storage Snapshots for VPC is a cost-effective regional offering that is used to create and store point-in-time copies of your IBM Block Storage for VPC boot or data volumes.

With cross-region snapshot copy, you can now copy a snapshot from one region to any other region of your choice and later use that snapshot to restore to a volume in the new region. This feature can be used in disaster recovery, application migration and geographic expansion scenarios, when you need to bring up your virtual server instance and data volumes in a different region. You can also use the remote copy to create storage volumes in a new region to expand your VPC.

This new feature is fully integrated with the IBM Cloud Backup for VPC service, which allows you to back up your snapshots by a schedule.