Introducing cost-effective NAS to cloud solutions: Komprise and IBM collaboration

As enterprises adapt to the changing landscape from on-premises to hybrid environments, this collaboration introduces a revolutionary approach to storage. Customers are managing vast amounts of data to satisfy regulatory and compliance needs. This data is generated and manipulated by various applications, leading to the accumulation of data on costly storage devices. This trend continues to grow, necessitating expensive capital expenditure to scale.
Network Attached Storage (NAS) has played a pivotal role in enterprise data storage, facilitating centralized file sharing, data backups, application storage, media file management, remote access, and long-term archiving. As the cost of storing greater volumes of data continues to grow, technology is evolving toward hybrid storage environments.
The synergy of on-premises and public cloud storage delivers unparalleled advantages:
Komprise enters the cloud marketplace with two groundbreaking SaaS solutions that are designed for unstructured data management and mobility. Forecasting a monumental 200 zettabytes of stored data by 2025, Komprise’s solution addresses the urgent demand for advanced data management solutions.
Komprise’s Transparent Move Technology proficiently tags and migrates data sets to the cloud for archival storage. This innovation seamlessly supports cloud-native AI and machine learning tools, modern data lakes, cloud data warehouses, and data lake houses.
Components include:
Komprise Elastic Data Migration offers smart, efficient, and proven file and object data migration. This solution ensures the fastest, most predictable, and cost-efficient data migration for file and object data, whether to the cloud, cloud NAS, or on-premises NAS.
This collaboration introduces a secure and user-friendly service that provides a comprehensive view across data storage silos. It establishes a singular platform for unstructured data management and mobility, ensuring data remains intact during transfer, with no penalties or lock-ins.
Customers can access Komprise Intelligent Data Management and Komprise Elastic Data Migration on IBM Cloud with single invoicing, IBM account integration, and a streamlined deployment and management approach.
This partnership marks a milestone in data management, empowering users to manage their data while ensuring utmost security and accessibility seamlessly and effectively. Ready to take the next step? Explore the offerings on the IBM Cloud Marketplace!
Explore Komprise Intelligent Data Management Suite
Learn more about Komprise Elastic Data Migration