IBM Expert Labs is introducing AI Service offerings for Maximo Application Suite

Maintenance teams often navigate fragmented processes that require manual steps to verify work, assign resources and capture failure information. Inefficiencies expand lead time for supervisors and engineers and restrict the ability to prioritize maintenance activities.

These service offerings are designed to quickly deploy AI for Maximo capabilities where it matters most to improve asset reliability and reporting, reduce wasted effort through automation and streamline processed. These capabilities lower costs, save time and ensure maintenance teams can focus on highervalue tasks. Using the Maximo AI Discovery Workshop will help organizations clarify business needs, assess current capabilities and define a vision for maintenance operations. The workshop pinpoints operational challenges and identifies AI use cases that can address them.

The outcome is a target architecture and a roadmap that show how AI can improve decisions, strengthen reliability and support measurable gains.