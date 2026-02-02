Artificial Intelligence IT automation

IBM Expert Labs is introducing AI Service offerings for Maximo Application Suite

IBM Expert Labs are pleased to announce a series of AI Service offerings for IBM’s Maximo Application Suite that will provide a unified approach to support organizations starting their AI journey within the suite.

Published 02 February 2026
Digital illustration of Maximo workflow with laptop front and center with lines to other icons
By Simon Melia and Jaydev Hari

IBM Expert Labs will help teams focus on clear business outcomes by identifying priority maintenance challenges and preparing Maximo Application Suite to address them.

The Expert Labs Maximo AI journey and service offerings

Our structured approach, from discovery to deployment, ensures rapid time-to-value and scalable transformation:

Expert Labs Maximo AI journey
Expert Labs offers key service offerings designed as quick‑value entry points, tailored to your stage in the Maximo AI journey. These offerings help define a strategic roadmap, set up Maximo AI, and deploy predefined use cases.

  • Maximo AI Discovery Workshop: A collaborative engagement to assess your business and technical needs and define a strategic architecture and roadmap to accelerate outcomes with Maximo AI
  • Setup and enable Maximo AI: Setup Maximo AI powered through Maximo AI assistant to deploy new use cases, driving productivity and growth.
  • Configure and build use cases: Deploy the use cases defined during the workshop or rapidly implement our predefined use cases—leveraging out of the box Maximo AI capabilities—to deliver solutions quickly and enable stakeholders to scale them across the organization.

Address maintenance challenges across asset-intensive operations

Maintenance teams often navigate fragmented processes that require manual steps to verify work, assign resources and capture failure information. Inefficiencies expand lead time for supervisors and engineers and restrict the ability to prioritize maintenance activities.

These service offerings are designed to quickly deploy AI for Maximo capabilities where it matters most to improve asset reliability and reporting, reduce wasted effort through automation and streamline processed. These capabilities lower costs, save time and ensure maintenance teams can focus on highervalue tasks. Using the Maximo AI Discovery Workshop will help organizations clarify business needs, assess current capabilities and define a vision for maintenance operations. The workshop pinpoints operational challenges and identifies AI use cases that can address them.

The outcome is a target architecture and a roadmap that show how AI can improve decisions, strengthen reliability and support measurable gains.

3 use cases of the new AI functionality

Once the Maximo AI Service is setup, organizations can deploy targeted AI capabilities that support specific maintenance roles. Some of IBM’s ready to deploy use cases help teams quickly deploy solutions and realize value.

Ready to deploy use cases from Expert Labs:

  • Deploy AI‑augmented work order appraisal with Maximo Assistant: Enhances review work order quality by streamlining information retrieval, validating work order details and guiding required follow‑up actions.
  • Deploy duplicate work order detection and resolution with Maximo AI Service: Reduces wasted effort and resource allocation by identifying and resolving multiple work orders created for the same asset issue.
  • Deploy recommended missing failure codes with Maximo AI Service: Improves long‑term reliability by analyzing completed work orders and recommending accurate failure codes that strengthen reporting and future maintenance planning.

Get started today

Get started with IBM’s Maximo Application Suite AI Discovery Workshop to explore how AI and IBM Maximo can advance your asset management approach across maintenance, reliability, operations and sustainability.

Register for the workshop

Simon Melia

Business Unit Executive, WW Expert Labs, ALM, B2Bi & ELM

Jaydev Hari

Product Manager