IBM Expert Labs is introducing AI Service offerings for Maximo Application Suite

IBM Expert Labs are pleased to announce a series of AI Service offerings for IBM’s Maximo Application Suite that will provide a unified approach to support organizations starting their AI journey within the suite.
IBM Expert Labs will help teams focus on clear business outcomes by identifying priority maintenance challenges and preparing Maximo Application Suite to address them.
Our structured approach, from discovery to deployment, ensures rapid time-to-value and scalable transformation:
Maintenance teams often navigate fragmented processes that require manual steps to verify work, assign resources and capture failure information. Inefficiencies expand lead time for supervisors and engineers and restrict the ability to prioritize maintenance activities.
These service offerings are designed to quickly deploy AI for Maximo capabilities where it matters most to improve asset reliability and reporting, reduce wasted effort through automation and streamline processed. These capabilities lower costs, save time and ensure maintenance teams can focus on highervalue tasks. Using the Maximo AI Discovery Workshop will help organizations clarify business needs, assess current capabilities and define a vision for maintenance operations. The workshop pinpoints operational challenges and identifies AI use cases that can address them.
The outcome is a target architecture and a roadmap that show how AI can improve decisions, strengthen reliability and support measurable gains.
Once the Maximo AI Service is setup, organizations can deploy targeted AI capabilities that support specific maintenance roles. Some of IBM’s ready to deploy use cases help teams quickly deploy solutions and realize value.
Ready to deploy use cases from Expert Labs:
Get started with IBM’s Maximo Application Suite AI Discovery Workshop to explore how AI and IBM Maximo can advance your asset management approach across maintenance, reliability, operations and sustainability.