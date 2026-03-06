Introducing agentic AI for Order Management with IBM Sterling OMS

The upcoming introduction of agentic AI capabilities within IBM Sterling Order Management System (OMS) will bring cutting-edge Agentic AI to the IBM Sterling OMS platform, embedding intelligence seamlessly across the order lifecycle while leveraging the robust foundation of the existing system.

With the new IBM Sterling OMS Agentic Toolkit Add-On, users can improve fulfillment accuracy, streamline operations and enhance the customer experience across complex omnichannel environments. The Toolkit includes agents for order information, coupon enforcement, order cancellations, inventory segmentation, and contract risk assessment, each delivering targeted intelligence to reduce errors, optimize decisions and protect revenue.

Note: General availability for the new Agentic AI capabilities within IBM Sterling Order Management System (OMS) is planned to be released on 6 March 2026, bringing advanced AI-driven decisioning and automation directly into the OMS platform.