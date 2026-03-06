Introducing agentic AI for Order Management with IBM Sterling OMS

By integrating advanced AI into existing order management systems (OMS), companies can enhance decision-making, optimize workflows and improve overall productivity—without the need for a complete system overhaul.
The upcoming introduction of agentic AI capabilities within IBM Sterling Order Management System (OMS) will bring cutting-edge Agentic AI to the IBM Sterling OMS platform, embedding intelligence seamlessly across the order lifecycle while leveraging the robust foundation of the existing system.
With the new IBM Sterling OMS Agentic Toolkit Add-On, users can improve fulfillment accuracy, streamline operations and enhance the customer experience across complex omnichannel environments. The Toolkit includes agents for order information, coupon enforcement, order cancellations, inventory segmentation, and contract risk assessment, each delivering targeted intelligence to reduce errors, optimize decisions and protect revenue.
Note: General availability for the new Agentic AI capabilities within IBM Sterling Order Management System (OMS) is planned to be released on 6 March 2026, bringing advanced AI-driven decisioning and automation directly into the OMS platform.
A key AI-driven value IBM Sterling OMS provides is the ability to predictive control throughout the entire order lifecycle. AI-driven predictive capabilities enable your team to anticipate and address potential bottlenecks before they occur, improving the speed and accuracy of order fulfilment.
Whether it’s predicting potential delays in the supply chain, identifying inventory shortages or forecasting customer demand spikes, AI capabilities empower users to make informed, data-driven decisions faster and more confidently. Predictive analytics not only boosts operational efficiency but also allows for proactive customer service, helping companies meet customer expectations while reducing the risks of costly errors.
Automation is another cornerstone of the agentic AI integration. With this release, IBM Sterling OMS users will have the ability to automate routine, repetitive tasks that traditionally took up valuable human resources.
By automating these processes, businesses can free up employees to focus on higher-value tasks, driving innovation and enhancing the customer experience. This leads to both time savings and cost reductions, as AI takes over time-consuming tasks, allowing your team to scale without the need for more resources.
Imagine an order that needs to be routed to a specific warehouse based on inventory levels, proximity and shipping costs. With AI enabled capabilities, this routing process will be automated, ensuring that the order is handled quickly and efficiently, all while reducing human error and optimizing shipping costs.
A common concern with AI is the lack of transparency, especially in critical decision-making processes. With agentic AI, IBM Sterling OMS addresses this challenge by offering explainable decisioning. This feature ensures that every decision made by the AI can be traced, explained and understood by users.
For example, if an order is delayed or rerouted, the AI system will provide an explanation of how and why that decision was made. Whether it’s due to supply chain constraints, inventory availability or shipping logistics, users will have access to clear, understandable reasons behind each decision. This transparency not only fosters trust but also allows for continuous optimization of the AI system based on feedback and changing business conditions.
Unlike other systems that require a complete overhaul, Agentic AI integrates seamlessly into the existing IBM Sterling OMS foundation. There’s no need to replace or rebuild your order management system; instead, you enhance it with AI capabilities that deliver immediate value.
Why now? As digital transformation continues to reshape industries, AI has emerged as a key driver of innovation across many business functions, including order management. Businesses that have embraced AI are already seeing the benefits in areas like supply chain optimization, demand forecasting, and order fulfilment.
Agentic AI for IBM Sterling OMS is designed to meet the evolving needs of businesses that want to stay ahead of the curve. It’s not just about making operations faster or more efficient—it’s about empowering organizations to make better, more intelligent decisions that can drive long-term success. And because the solution integrates directly into the existing IBM Sterling OMS infrastructure, it allows businesses to leverage these benefits without the disruption of a system-wide replacement.
If you’re interested in learning more about how Agentic AI can enhance your IBM Sterling OMS platform, improve your order management processes and boost your overall performance, get in touch with us today.
We’re here to help you unlock the full potential of AI in your business and guide you through the process of integrating Agentic AI seamlessly into your existing OMS environment.