IBM introduces agent assist in watsonx Orchestrate to transform contact center performance

IBM announced the general availability of agent assist in IBM watsonx Orchestrate, a new capability that delivers real-time AI guidance to customer service agents during live client interactions. The feature is designed to reduce call handle times, increase first-contact resolution rates, and help contact centers scale expertise across their entire agent workforce.

Agent assist is integrated in watsonx Orchestrate without additional purchases. It works seamlessly with Genesys Cloud, one of the world’s leading customer care platforms, surfacing intent detection, automated process triggers and next-best-action recommendations inside the agent workspace that teams already use. The capability works in voice and chat channels.

The announcement reflects IBM’s broader strategy of deploying AI not as a replacement for human workers, but as a force multiplier that handles the mundane work of customers service so that agents can focus on judgment, empathy and resolution. Agent assist joins a growing set of agentic capabilities in watsonx Orchestrate that lets enterprises automate end-to-end workflows while keeping humans in control of every consequential decision.