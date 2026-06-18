IBM introduces agent assist in watsonx Orchestrate to transform contact center performance

Agent assist joins a growing set of agentic capabilities in watsonx Orchestrate that lets businesses automate end-to-end workflows while keeping humans in control of every consequential decision.
IBM announced the general availability of agent assist in IBM watsonx Orchestrate, a new capability that delivers real-time AI guidance to customer service agents during live client interactions. The feature is designed to reduce call handle times, increase first-contact resolution rates, and help contact centers scale expertise across their entire agent workforce.
Agent assist is integrated in watsonx Orchestrate without additional purchases. It works seamlessly with Genesys Cloud, one of the world’s leading customer care platforms, surfacing intent detection, automated process triggers and next-best-action recommendations inside the agent workspace that teams already use. The capability works in voice and chat channels.
The announcement reflects IBM’s broader strategy of deploying AI not as a replacement for human workers, but as a force multiplier that handles the mundane work of customers service so that agents can focus on judgment, empathy and resolution. Agent assist joins a growing set of agentic capabilities in watsonx Orchestrate that lets enterprises automate end-to-end workflows while keeping humans in control of every consequential decision.
Agent Assist is a real-time AI layer that activates the moment a customer interaction begins with a rep. As the conversation unfolds, over chat or voice, it listens, detects intent and instantly surfaces the right information and recommended actions inside the agent’s existing workspace.
No tab-switching, searching policy documents mid-call or relying on memory. Agents stay focused on the client, and the AI handles the rest. “Contact center leaders have been promised AI for years, but what they’ve gotten is chatbots that follow strict scripts,” said Kourosh Karimkhany, product manager, IBM watsonx Orchestrate. “Agent Assist is different — it follows complex meandering conversations, and it kicks off automated workflows while the customer service rep stays present with the customer.”
“I don’t recognize this charge.”
Disputed transactions are among the most common and most time-sensitive reasons banking clients call in. The moment agent assist detects a fraud or dispute intent, it automatically pulls the client’s recent transaction history, pre-fills the dispute initiation form, and presents the agent with a recommended resolution path, all before the agent has to ask a single follow-up question.
“I need to send money.”
Fund transfers generate significant call volume and carry real risk when handled manually. Agent assist recognizes transfer-related intent early in the conversation, automatically verifies account standing and transfer limits, and guides the agent through any compliance or authentication checkpoints in real time.
“I need more time to make this month’s payment.”
Payment difficulties are sensitive conversations that require both empathy and speed. When agent assist detects hardship signals in the conversation, it immediately surfaces the client’s payment history, eligible assistance programs, and pre-approved hardship options, giving the agent everything needed to offer a meaningful solution without putting the client on hold.
The core promise of agent assist is to make every agent perform like the best agent in the contact center. Routine lookups, form pre-population, compliance checks, and process triggers all happen automatically, in the background, surfaced as clear recommendations that agents review and confirm.
Agent Assist integrates natively with Genesys Cloud, delivering AI guidance directly inside the Agent Workspace that teams already use. Across chat and voice, the capability provides consistent real-time support with no new interfaces to learn and no infrastructure to replace.
For more information about Orchestrate and agent assist, contact an IBM representative or view the links below.