Choosing the right silicon for the right workload: Why architectural choice matters in the next era of cloud performance

IBM Cloud has introduced Intel® Xeon® 6 processors with P-cores on IBM Cloud Virtual Servers for VPC.

Published 11 February 2026
By Satinder Sethi

Modern workloads—particularly those involving AI inference, analytics, and data processing—place very different demands on infrastructure than traditional enterprise applications.

These workloads benefit from:

  • High per-core performance
  • Predictable latency within NUMA domains
  • Strong memory bandwidth and cache locality
  • Efficient handling of vectorized and throughput-heavy operations

To support these needs, IBM Cloud has introduced Intel® Xeon® 6 processors with performance cores (P-cores) on IBM Cloud Virtual Servers for VPC.

With this new architecture, IBM Cloud can deliver up to two times the vCPUs within a single NUMA domain, helping workloads scale efficiently while maintaining memory locality—an important factor for latency-sensitive and data-intensive applications.

In addition, Intel Xeon 6 instances provide up to 5MB of cache per core, helping to enable fast access to frequently used data and improved overall workload efficiency for analytics, AI inference and memory-heavy workloads.

“As cloud workloads continue to evolve, performance must be applied with greater precision,” said Srini Krishna, Intel Fellow, Data Center Products, Intel Corporation. “Intel® Xeon® 6 introduces performance-optimized cores designed for modern workloads such as AI inference, analytics, and high-throughput data processing. Working closely with IBM Cloud allows us to bring these architectural advances to customers in a deliberate, workload-driven way.”

High-performance networking and throughput at scale

Compute performance alone is no longer sufficient for modern cloud workloads. Data movement between services, across nodes, and into AI and analytics pipelines has become just as critical.

With Intel Xeon 6 on IBM Cloud Virtual Servers for VPC, customers can achieve up to 100 Gbps of network throughput per virtual network interface card (VNIC). This high-throughput networking capability supports data-intensive and distributed workloads that rely on fast, predictable communication between services.

Combined with performance-optimized cores and increased vCPU density per NUMA domain, this architecture was designed to help workloads scale horizontally and vertically without introducing unnecessary bottlenecks.

Complementary architectures

This evolution is about aligning architecture to workload intent.

4th Gen Intel® Xeon® processors on IBM Cloud

4th Gen Intel Xeon processors continue to play a critical role across IBM Cloud, delivering balanced, general-purpose performance and a broad compatibility with enterprise software stacks.

A strong fit for:

  • ERP and CRM systems
  • Traditional databases
  • Virtualized enterprise environments
  • Steady-state and mixed workloads

These processors remain an excellent choice for running critical business applications that value consistency, flexibility and proven performance.

Intel® Xeon® 6 on IBM Cloud

Intel Xeon 6 processors with P-cores extend this foundation by addressing workloads that demand more targeted performance characteristics, including:

  • AI inference workloads
  • Analytics and data pipelines
  • Vector databases and search
  • Memory-intensive applications
  • High-throughput, cloud-native services

Intel Xeon 6 represents a specialization designed to complement existing compute options and give customers greater control over how performance is applied.

Architecture by design on IBM Cloud

IBM Cloud’s approach to infrastructure is deliberate. We don’t pursue architectural choice for its own sake—we pursue it to help clients run the right workloads on the right platforms, with clarity and confidence. By offering both balanced, general-purpose compute and performance-optimized architectures within IBM Cloud Virtual Servers for VPC, we aim to enable customers to:

  1. Optimize performance without over-provisioning
  2. Improve workload predictability
  3. Align infrastructure decisions with application requirements
  4. Build cloud environments that scale intelligently, not indiscriminately

This choice in architectural is further supported by IBM Cloud Flex Profiles, which give customers additional flexibility in how they size and allocate compute resources to match workload needs at the lowest price per vCPU.

Availability of Intel® Xeon® 6 on IBM Cloud

Intel Xeon 6 processors with P-cores are now available on IBM Cloud Virtual Servers for VPC across Balanced, Compute and Memory profiles, beginning with the Dallas multi-zone region (MZR). Additional regions are planned throughout 2026.

Collaboration where it matters most

As cloud workloads continue to evolve, infrastructure must evolve with them—not by chasing raw performance metrics, but by delivering architectural clarity, workload alignment and intentional choice.

IBM Cloud’s collaboration with Intel extends beyond any single processor generation. Together, IBM and Intel work closely to bring new CPU microarchitectures and AI innovations to the cloud—including Intel Xeon processors and Intel Gaudi AI accelerators—with a focus on performance, security and real-world enterprise workloads. This collaboration helps customers modernize infrastructure, scale AI and innovate with confidence across hybrid cloud environments.

At IBM Cloud, we define cloud performance not by a single processor, but by the ability to choose the right silicon for the right workload—and to apply performance exactly where it matters most.

Satinder Sethi

GM, IBM Cloud Infrastructure Services

