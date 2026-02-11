Choosing the right silicon for the right workload: Why architectural choice matters in the next era of cloud performance

Modern workloads—particularly those involving AI inference, analytics, and data processing—place very different demands on infrastructure than traditional enterprise applications.

These workloads benefit from:

High per-core performance

Predictable latency within NUMA domains

Strong memory bandwidth and cache locality

Efficient handling of vectorized and throughput-heavy operations

To support these needs, IBM Cloud has introduced Intel® Xeon® 6 processors with performance cores (P-cores) on IBM Cloud Virtual Servers for VPC.

With this new architecture, IBM Cloud can deliver up to two times the vCPUs within a single NUMA domain, helping workloads scale efficiently while maintaining memory locality—an important factor for latency-sensitive and data-intensive applications.

In addition, Intel Xeon 6 instances provide up to 5MB of cache per core, helping to enable fast access to frequently used data and improved overall workload efficiency for analytics, AI inference and memory-heavy workloads.

“As cloud workloads continue to evolve, performance must be applied with greater precision,” said Srini Krishna, Intel Fellow, Data Center Products, Intel Corporation. “Intel® Xeon® 6 introduces performance-optimized cores designed for modern workloads such as AI inference, analytics, and high-throughput data processing. Working closely with IBM Cloud allows us to bring these architectural advances to customers in a deliberate, workload-driven way.”