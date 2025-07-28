Instana now supports monitoring PHP applications on AWS Fargate

28 July 2025
As organizations accelerate their cloud-native transformations, platforms like AWS Fargate are becoming essential for deploying scalable, containerized workloads without the operational burden of managing servers. At the same time, PHP remains a cornerstone of modern web development, powering everything from content platforms to business-critical APIs.
That’s why we’re excited to announce that Instana now offers full support for monitoring PHP applications running on AWS Fargate—bringing advanced, real-time observability to PHP workloads in dynamic, serverless environments.
Instana provides comprehensive visibility into the health and performance of your Fargate workloads, including key infrastructure metrics such as CPU and memory utilization at the ECS task level.
Use the built-in integration dashboard to gain a high-level overview of your Fargate environment and ensure the underlying infrastructure supporting your PHP applications is operating efficiently and effectively.
By correlating infrastructure and application data, Instana helps you maintain both stability and scalability as your workloads grow.
Instana's APM capabilities allow you to track distributed traces from your PHP application, offering deep insight into how your services handle requests across your microservices architecture.
For even greater visibility, you can deploy multiple Instana AWS Fargate collectors for different runtimes—providing a holistic view of your application ecosystem, even when built with mixed languages and frameworks.
If you're already using Instana, enabling PHP support on Fargate is quick and straightforward:
The addition of PHP support on AWS Fargate represents another step forward in Instana’s mission to deliver observability without limits—empowering teams to monitor any workload, anywhere.
Whether you're migrating legacy PHP applications to the cloud or building cloud-native services from the ground up, Instana ensures you have the deep visibility, performance insight, and real-time analytics needed to build and operate with confidence.
Try it out today and experience next-level PHP monitoring on Fargate.