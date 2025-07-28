Instana now supports monitoring PHP applications on AWS Fargate

As organizations accelerate their cloud-native transformations, platforms like AWS Fargate are becoming essential for deploying scalable, containerized workloads without the operational burden of managing servers. At the same time, PHP remains a cornerstone of modern web development, powering everything from content platforms to business-critical APIs.

That’s why we’re excited to announce that Instana now offers full support for monitoring PHP applications running on AWS Fargate—bringing advanced, real-time observability to PHP workloads in dynamic, serverless environments.