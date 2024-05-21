In preview now: Project Ripasso is your AI-powered business analyst and advisor

The business intelligence (BI) software market is projected to surge to USD 27.9 billion by 2027, yet only 30% of employees use these tools for decision-making. This gap between investment and usage highlights a significant missed opportunity.

The primary hurdle in adopting BI tools is their complexity. Traditional BI tools, while powerful, are often too complex and slow for effective decision-making. Business decision-makers need insights tailored to their specific business contexts, not complex dashboards that are difficult to navigate. Organizations currently rely on many data analysts to manage and interpret data, creating dashboards and other BI assets for analytics consumers. This requirement creates significant bottlenecks, reducing productivity and stalling BI adoption. Generative AI is set to change this dynamic.

Gartner® predicts that by 2025, augmented consumerization functions will drive more than 50% of analytics and business intelligence adoption, influencing business processes and decisions.

We’ve developed the Project Ripasso to address this. This innovative tool simplifies BI by enabling business users to interact with complex data systems by using intuitive natural language, either by text or voice. With Project Ripasso, organizations empower all business users to make better decisions.