IDC 2024 SaaS CSAT Award for Financial Governance, Risk and Compliance presented to IBM, September 2024

The Financial Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) market is experiencing significant growth, with businesses increasingly recognizing the value of these solutions. According to IDC’s 2024 SaaS Path Survey, 58.2% of companies plan to increase their financial GRC application spending over the next 12 months, highlighting the growing importance of these tools.

The survey also reveals that financial GRC software delivers substantial user value. 56.1% of companies report that the value delivered meets their expectations, while 18.2% find that it exceeds their expectations. This suggests that businesses are not only investing in these solutions but also seeing a positive return on their investment. However, there is still room for improvement.

25.4% of financial GRC customers feel that the value realized is less than expected. These customers often cite a desire for more frequent new feature releases, improved transparency regarding future product roadmap plans, and enhancements in analytics and insights for decision support. This indicates that vendors in the financial GRC market can further enhance their offerings to better meet customer needs and expectations.

The IBM® OpenPages® Financial Controls Management module makes compliance procedures more effective and efficient. These tools provide decision-makers with transparency into the state of financial controls and confidence that financial compliance demands are being addressed.

Reduce the cost and complexity of compliance with Sarbanes-Oxley and financial reporting regulations with IBM OpenPages Financial Controls Management.