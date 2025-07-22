IBM z/OS has been the foundation for enterprises that need unmatched reliability, scalability and security. In 2025, IBM is building upon this strong foundation with z/OS 3.2, the next release of the IBM flagship mainframe operating system, designed to unlock the value of the new IBM z17. This latest version of z/OS is engineered to allow clients to integrate their applications and data into hybrid cloud environments, while leveraging the strengths of the mainframe to support today’s AI-driven workloads.

As enterprises confront the explosive growth of data and transactions, the urgency to modernize and integrate AI while still prioritizing performance, security and compliance has never been greater. z/OS 3.2 rises to this challenge by introducing support for the new AI acceleration technologies in IBM z17, which is built to help organizations run both traditional and generative AI models directly on sensitive data in-place, which minimizes the risks associated with data movement while accelerating time-to-insight.

With advanced encryption and sophisticated threat detection, organizations can process growing volumes of data, maintaining their highest levels of security and operational efficiency. By leveraging AI capabilities within the operating system, z/OS 3.2 is built to automate and simplify IT operations.