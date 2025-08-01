IBM wins SSON’s 2025 Service Provider of the Year Award

IBM’s collaboration with Amway, a global direct selling company to streamline its accounts payable operations, is a standout example of our shared services. By leveraging AI-driven workflows and automation, IBM standardized processes, improved data management and minimized manual errors—leading to greater efficiency and enhanced customer satisfaction.

Together, we set out to transform their accounts payable operations. By deploying IBM’s AI-powered intelligent workflows and BPO services, we helped them:

Standardize and automate processes across 58 countries

Improve data management and analytics using watsonx‚ generative AI

Enhance business continuity and compliance

Reduce manual errors and intervention

Achieve over 50% touchless invoice processing

The results? A 38% improvement in productivity, a 10-day reduction in invoice cycle time, customer satisfaction rising from 91% to 96% and escalations reducing by 90%.

“The partnership with IBM has enabled Amway to implement a truly global workflow at scale empowered by artificial intelligence,” said Michael van der Ploeg, Vice-President GBS and Corporate Controller of Amway.