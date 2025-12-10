Artificial Intelligence IT automation

IBM wins 2025 SSON Service Provider of the Year: A milestone in AI-driven service excellence

Published 10 December 2025
By Paranee Reymondon

IBM has been named the 2025 Service Provider of the Year at the prestigious SSON Impact Awards, a recognition that underscores the company’s leadership in elevating shared services excellence and accelerating AI-driven transformation for global enterprises.

Driving impact through collaboration

This year’s award reflects not only IBM’s capabilities but also the impact created through its strategic partnerships with leading organizations such as Amway, Philip Morris International, Reckitt and Unilever. These enterprises are modernising their operations for scale, intelligence and stronger business outcomes—and IBM is playing a central role in helping them get there.

Across industries, IBM’s combination of advanced technology, intelligent automation and deep industry expertise is enabling clients to reduce complexity, improve transparency and unlock measurable performance gains.

What our clients are saying about IBM

The recognition is amplified by the voices of IBM’s clients, who credit the collaboration for tangible transformation:

  • Amway: “Our collaboration with IBM has been instrumental in transforming Amway’s global shared services through automation, analytics and enhanced employee experiences,” said Michael Van Der Ploeg, VP GBS & Corporate Controller. “Their agile partnership and commitment to continuous improvement have helped us streamline processes, drive transparency, and elevate business performance across markets.”
  • Philip Morris International: “IBM’s innovative approach and partnership with Philip Morris International continue to deliver exceptional results,” said Salomo Lumban Gaol, Director, P2P & GBS Site Lead. “We value the strong collaboration that drives our shared success.”
  • Reckitt: “IBM’s expertise and partnership with Reckitt continues to deliver innovation and measurable outcomes. We are proud to work alongside such a dedicated team,” said Sheela Ramakrishna, Director, Reckitt GBS Finance.
  • Unilever: “Unilever’s GBS is an outcome-driven and AI-enabled enterprise-wide intelligent solutions provider in our strategy of ‘desire at scale,’” said Vikram Krishnamurthy, Director, Unilever Supplier Operations, Asia. “IBM has been a dependable partner that has brought superb capabilities in AI, automation and data-based decisioning—helping us transform further and faster.”

Building the AI-powered enterprise

At the core of IBM’s approach is a belief that the future of business operations is fundamentally AI-powered—where advanced models, automation and agentic workflows work hand-in-hand with human expertise.

IBM continues to help organizations worldwide build smarter, more resilient and more adaptive operating models that accelerate value creation and set the foundation for long-term competitiveness.

A recognition of IBM’s differentiation

“We are proud to receive this recognition,” said Juhi McClelland, Managing Partner, IBM Consulting Asia Pacific. “As the only global consultancy operating at scale within a major technology organization, we bring a unique advantage to our clients. This award reflects IBM Consulting’s ability to scale AI and agentic workflows to drive transformative, sustainable outcomes.”

Jhi added, “Clients today expect partners to bring advanced AI-powered software, automation tools, and proven assets—and we ensure our consultants are equipped with the technology and expertise needed to deliver faster, better results.”

