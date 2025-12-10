IBM wins 2025 SSON Service Provider of the Year: A milestone in AI-driven service excellence

“We are proud to receive this recognition,” said Juhi McClelland, Managing Partner, IBM Consulting Asia Pacific. “As the only global consultancy operating at scale within a major technology organization, we bring a unique advantage to our clients. This award reflects IBM Consulting’s ability to scale AI and agentic workflows to drive transformative, sustainable outcomes.”
Jhi added, “Clients today expect partners to bring advanced AI-powered software, automation tools, and proven assets—and we ensure our consultants are equipped with the technology and expertise needed to deliver faster, better results.”
