IBM webMethods Hybrid Integration: From connectivity to control in the AI era

IBM is expanding IBM webMethods Hybrid Integration with new capabilities that help enterprises govern AI interactions, unlock B2B business context, modernize integration foundation,and scale trusted digital experiences across hybrid environments.
IBM is introducing new innovations across IBM webMethods Hybrid Integration that help organizations move beyond simply connecting systems to orchestrating and governing the digital nervous system of the AI enterprise.
Together, these innovations address the operational reality enterprises face as AI, APIs, events, B2B transactions and hybrid systems become more interconnected. Organizations need a way to govern AI interactions, give business teams clearer context into partner transactions, help developers discover and reuse APIs and events, and modernize integration foundations without creating new silos or governance gaps.
According to IBM’s Institute for Business Value, 68% of enterprises believe AI initiatives will fail without stronger integration capabilities. That insight reinforces what we’re hearing from customers every day: AI success depends on the ability to connect and govern data and systems with trust, speed and control.
AI agents are rapidly becoming active participants in enterprise workflows. They invoke APIs, access data, call tools and collaborate with other agents in real time. But deploying separate gateways for LLMs, MCP, agent-to-agent communication et al is like operating an airport with a different security checkpoint for every airline, creating unnecessary complexity and operational blind spots.
IBM DataPower Interact Gateway simplifies this landscape by providing a single, trusted control point for AI interactions. It acts as the mediation layer between AI agents, models, enterprise APIs, tools, and data sources, enabling organizations to apply consistent security, governance, observability and access policies across their AI ecosystem.
Organizations can expose existing REST APIs as Model Context Protocol (MCP) tools without rewriting business logic, allowing proven enterprise capabilities to become immediately usable by AI agents while preserving existing investments. As new AI interaction patterns and standards emerge, enterprises can extend the same governance model without introducing yet another specialized gateway.
The result is a secure, policy-driven foundation that helps organizations accelerate AI adoption, maximize reuse and innovate with confidence without sacrificing control.
Every order shipped, invoice processed or acknowledgment received represents more than a technical transaction—it represents a business commitment. Yet when something goes wrong, teams often spend hours stitching together logs and documents from multiple systems to answer simple questions: What happened? Why did it happen? What should we do next?
It’s like trying to track a package by piecing together updates from different couriers, warehouses and customs offices instead of having a single end-to-end shipment view. The data exists, but the context is missing. The problem isn’t a lack of data; it’s a lack of business context.
IBM webMethods B2B Workspace changes that equation by transforming fragmented operational data into business-aware experiences. Through contextual, role-based views and B2B Document Traceability, it automatically correlates documents across partners, systems and business processes to provide a unified end-to-end business narrative.
This represents a shift from tracking transactions to understanding business outcomes. Instead of relying on IT to piece together information, business and operations teams can directly see what’s happening, understand dependencies and identify where processes are breaking down.
With this level of context, teams can move beyond reactive troubleshooting to proactive decision-making, answering critical questions like what happened, why it happened and what’s at risk next, all in one place.
The result is faster decision-making, reduced reliance on IT, earlier risk detection and continuous optimization of mission-critical processes such as order-to-cash and procure-to-pay, turning B2B data from a back-office artifact into a strategic driver of business performance.
When a government agency modernizes a citizen service or a healthcare provider migrates critical workflows to the cloud, success isn’t measured solely by speed; it’s measured by doing so without compromising security, compliance or public trust.
Organizations in government and other highly regulated industries face this balancing act every day. They need to modernize aging infrastructure while operating within rigorous regulatory and operational requirements.
With IBM webMethods Hybrid Integration SaaS for Government achieving FedRAMP Moderate Authorization, federal agencies can accelerate cloud adoption while aligning with established public-sector security standards. The same engineering principles benefit customers across financial services, healthcare, energy and other regulated sectors, where resilience, governance and operational discipline are foundational requirements rather than optional features.
The result is an integration platform that enables organizations to innovate with confidence, knowing trust and compliance are built into the foundation.
Modern digital businesses increasingly depend on both APIs and event streams. Yet too often, developers must navigate separate catalogs and disconnected governance models to find what they need.
IBM webMethods Hybrid Integration brings APIs and events together in a unified developer portal, enabling teams to discover, consume and reuse both synchronous and asynchronous assets through a single governed experience.
The result is more than convenience. It accelerates development, improves reuse, strengthens governance and helps organizations build event-driven architectures with greater consistency and confidence.
Innovation requires a modern platform beneath it.
IBM webMethods 12.1 introduces support for Jakarta EE 10 and Java 21 on IBM Semeru Runtime 21, alongside runtime YAML configuration and container images that simplify deployment and operations. Developers also benefit from capabilities such as native Apache Avro support with schema registry integration and built-in unit testing, enabling faster development cycles and more reliable integrations.
These enhancements provide organizations with a secure, supportable, and future-ready foundation that reduces operational complexity while increasing developer productivity.
Enterprise integration is entering a new phase. It’s no longer just about connecting applications and moving data from one system to another. It’s about enabling organizations to adopt AI responsibly, respond to change faster and operate with greater visibility and confidence.
The innovations we’ve introduced across IBM webMethods Hybrid Integration reflect the shift from governing AI interactions and simplifying developer experiences to providing richer business context for B2B operations and supporting modernization in highly regulated environments.
Together, they reflect a core belief: competitive advantage will not come from connecting more systems alone, but from turning those connections into trusted, intelligent operations.
That idea is at the heart of IBM webMethods Hybrid Integration. By helping organizations unify governance, accelerate innovation, and build on trusted foundations, we’re enabling our customers to embrace the opportunities of AI while staying firmly in control of their business.
Learn more about IBM webMethods Hybrid Integration
Explore IBM DataPower Interact Gateway