IBM watsonx Orchestrate named a Luminary in Everest Group’s Agentic AI Innovation Watch

25 July 2025
IBM watsonx Orchestrate has been recognized as a Luminary in Everest Group’s Innovation Watch: Agentic AI Products 2025—a prestigious designation that highlights our leadership in the rapidly evolving agentic AI landscape. This top-tier designation underscores IBM's leadership in the rapidly evolving agentic AI landscape and our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that empower CIOs and CTOs to drive significant business transformation.
Everest Group’s Innovation Watch is a comprehensive assessment of 24 leading technology providers offering agentic AI products. These solutions empower enterprises to build intelligent agents capable of autonomous decision-making, workflow orchestration, and dynamic adaptation—transforming how businesses operate across functions like HR, customer support, procurement and sales.
The report focuses on low-code/no-code platforms and pre-built customizable agents designed for business users, excluding developer-centric frameworks. Providers are evaluated on 2 key dimensions:
Based on these criteria, Everest Group classifies vendors into 4 categories: Luminaries, Fast Followers, Influencers and Seekers.
In today's dynamic enterprise environment, the demand for resilient, agile and cost-optimized operations is paramount. While traditional automation has delivered tangible efficiencies, the emergence of agentic AI is redefining what's possible. With its inherent autonomy, adaptability and decision-making capabilities, agentic AI is poised to revolutionize business operations by streamlining workflows, enhancing decision intelligence and unlocking new avenues for innovation.
Watsonx Orchestrate is at the forefront of this revolution. As a low-code/no-code orchestration tool, it empowers business users to build, deploy, and manage AI assistants and agents that automate complex workflows and processes. These agents are designed to handle multi-step tasks, seamlessly integrate with existing enterprise systems like Workday, SAP and Salesforce, and respond to natural language instructions. The platform also offers domain-specific copilots for critical areas such as customer service, code generation, and HR.
Being named a Luminary places IBM among the top tier of innovators in agentic AI. This recognition reflects the strength of our watsonx Orchestrate platform, which enables business users to build and deploy AI agents that automate complex workflows—without needing deep technical expertise.
With watsonx Orchestrate, users can:
This recognition validates our commitment to delivering enterprise-grade AI that is accessible, scalable and impactful.
Agentic AI is reshaping the future of work. As businesses seek to boost productivity, reduce costs and enhance decision-making, platforms like IBM watsonx Orchestrate are leading the way—empowering teams to do more with less and unlock new levels of efficiency. Everest Group’s acknowledgment reinforces IBM’s position as a trusted partner for organizations embracing AI-driven transformation.