IBM watsonx Orchestrate named a Luminary in Everest Group’s Agentic AI Innovation Watch

In today's dynamic enterprise environment, the demand for resilient, agile and cost-optimized operations is paramount. While traditional automation has delivered tangible efficiencies, the emergence of agentic AI is redefining what's possible. With its inherent autonomy, adaptability and decision-making capabilities, agentic AI is poised to revolutionize business operations by streamlining workflows, enhancing decision intelligence and unlocking new avenues for innovation.

Watsonx Orchestrate is at the forefront of this revolution. As a low-code/no-code orchestration tool, it empowers business users to build, deploy, and manage AI assistants and agents that automate complex workflows and processes. These agents are designed to handle multi-step tasks, seamlessly integrate with existing enterprise systems like Workday, SAP and Salesforce, and respond to natural language instructions. The platform also offers domain-specific copilots for critical areas such as customer service, code generation, and HR.

Being named a Luminary places IBM among the top tier of innovators in agentic AI. This recognition reflects the strength of our watsonx Orchestrate platform, which enables business users to build and deploy AI agents that automate complex workflows—without needing deep technical expertise.

With watsonx Orchestrate, users can:

Automate multistep tasks like interview scheduling and offer letter creation

Integrate seamlessly with enterprise systems like Workday, SAP and Salesforce

Leverage domain-specific agents for HR, customer service and sales

Use natural language to instruct agents and adapt workflows dynamically

This recognition validates our commitment to delivering enterprise-grade AI that is accessible, scalable and impactful.