IBM watsonx Code Assistant's Latest Expansion in Infrastructure Automation

One of the most pressing challenges for organizations already using Terraform is managing updates to modules and providers. These components are frequently enhanced with new features and performance improvements. However, many teams delay upgrades due to the manual effort and risk involved in updating infrastructure code.

This often results in technical debt and missed opportunities for optimization. IBM watsonx Code Assistant’s expansion to Terraform can help address this challenge by automating the upgrade process. It analyzes existing Terraform configurations, identifies outdated modules and providers, and suggests compatible updates. By generating updated code and providing clear explanations of changes, it reduces the risk of errors and accelerates the adoption of new capabilities.

Another common scenario involves deploying a newly built application. A developer might need to provision infrastructure for this application in a specific environment—whether that’s AWS, on-premises, or even migrating from one cloud provider to another, such as from AWS to Azure. With watsonx Code Assistant and Terraform, developers will be able to describe their deployment requirements in natural language, and the tool will generate Terraform code to help provision the infrastructure. Once the infrastructure is in place, Ansible takes over to configure the environment—installing software, setting up users, and deploying the application.

This end-to-end automation can help reduce the time and complexity involved in launching new services, especially in hybrid or multi-cloud environments.