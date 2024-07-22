IBM watsonx Challenge empowers partners to solve real-world problems with AI

Over 350 employees from our ecosystem partners in 44 different countries jumped at the opportunity to work with watsonx to complete challenges and win prizes. An overwhelming majority shared that they gained a better understanding of how artificial intelligence (AI) can be applied to business needs based on a postevent survey.

The interactive, hands-on challenges enabled the participants to move beyond abstract generative AI concepts to design generative AI-infused solutions for realistic customer problems.

Our partners are inspired to learn everything they can about AI and apply that knowledge to solve the most difficult real-world client challenges. Nearly all participants capitalized on the preevent training on watsonx, and they experienced breakthroughs as the challenge brought AI to life.

One participant noted that he finally understood what it took to make his F1 score improve. As he experimented with different prompts and inputs, he could see the score rise and fall in response. The event left a lasting impact on our business partners who have been seeking to bolster their watsonx knowledge, and the number of practitioners that earned watsonx badges doubled following the challenge.

Many of our ecosystem partners have already established or are in the process of establishing generative AI centers of excellence (CoE) with IBM. These centers personify the ideal blend of education and real-world innovation, bringing together practical experience and research in areas, including AI and hybrid cloud.

We work together to build new solutions and to support skills development and client engagements with proofs of concept and technologies implementations. The watsonx Challenge stimulates creativity and innovation in these centers as they focus on some of the industry’s most compelling use cases for generative AI.