Artificial Intelligence

IBM watsonx BI is now generally available on IBM Cloud: The future of intelligent decisions starts here

Author

Kasun Attanapola

Product Management & Engineering leader

IBM Data & AI

What’s new: IBM watsonx BI is now generally available on IBM Cloud, combining AI-powered intelligence with a governed semantic model to deliver consistent, explainable insights grounded in your business logic.

The future of business intelligence (BI) is conversational, contextual and cloud native. By 2027, 90% of executives expect AI agents to move teams beyond static reports into real-time, predictive analytics. And over 75% believe these agents will soon automate transactional workflows entirely.

IBM watsonx BI is designed for this moment, and the future. It empowers users to ask questions in natural language, accelerate insight generation and foster a data-driven culture across the enterprise, all while ensuring trust and scalability. With multi-LLM support and plug-and-play integration capabilities, it integrates seamlessly into existing workflows, data lakehouse or reporting tools, bringing trust, speed and scale to every corner of your organization.

Why watsonx BI matters: 

  • Instant intelligence at your fingertips: Ask business questions to the agent and get comprehensive answers in seconds, complete with visualizations and full data transparency. No more waiting for reports or navigating complex dashboards. You can now say goodbye to BI bottlenecks and hello to the new standard of actionable, explainable intelligence.
  • Truth you can trust: Eliminate conflicting metrics across your organization with the help of a business insight agent that embeds your specific business logic –definitions, calculations and KPIs, directly into AI-powered responses. This ensures every answer reflects your company’s standards, not generic assumptions.
  • Scale your data team’s impact: The watsonx BI agent transforms your analytics workflow by automatically enriching data with business synonyms and descriptions, building semantic models and even suggesting metric definitions to data analysts.

Built for now, ready for what’s next

The future belongs to organizations that can think and act at the speed of their data. Watsonx BI isn’t just another analytics tool, it’s a thinking partner that understands your business, surfaces insights that matter and explains the “why” behind every answer. In a world where competitive advantage is measured in moments, not months, watsonx BI ensures you’re always ready to act on what matters most.

Get started with watsonx BI on IBM Cloud today

The era of waiting for insights is over: watsonx BI is live on IBM Cloud. This is only the beginning, with more innovations coming as we push the frontier of agentic analytics.

