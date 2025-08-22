IBM watsonx BI is now generally available on IBM Cloud: The future of intelligent decisions starts here

The future of business intelligence (BI) is conversational, contextual and cloud native. By 2027, 90% of executives expect AI agents to move teams beyond static reports into real-time, predictive analytics. And over 75% believe these agents will soon automate transactional workflows entirely.

IBM watsonx BI is designed for this moment, and the future. It empowers users to ask questions in natural language, accelerate insight generation and foster a data-driven culture across the enterprise, all while ensuring trust and scalability. With multi-LLM support and plug-and-play integration capabilities, it integrates seamlessly into existing workflows, data lakehouse or reporting tools, bringing trust, speed and scale to every corner of your organization.