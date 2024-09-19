IBM watsonx Assistant transforms content into conversational answers with generative AI

RAG is an AI framework that combines search with generative artificial intelligence to retrieve enterprise-specific information from a search tool or vector database and then generate a conversational answer grounded in that information.

Retrieval phase

First, watsonx Assistant retrieves relevant information from your organization’s content. For example, your content might be stored in a knowledge base or content management system. Assistant connects to this content through a search tool, retrieving accurate, up-to-date information in response to prospect, customer or employee questions.

IBM watsonx Assistant supports various patterns to connect to your organization’s content, from no-code to low-code to custom configuration. Assistant supports an out-of-the-box, no-code integration with Watson Discovery for search. Watson Discovery allows non-technical business users to upload documents, crawl the web or connect to content stored in Microsoft SharePoint, Salesforce or Box.

Clients can also take advantage of watsonx Assistant’s starter kits, which lay out step-by-step how to connect to common search tools including Coveo, Google Custom Search, Magnolia and Zendesk Support.

Answer generation phase

Once watsonx Assistant retrieves relevant information from your organization’s content, it passes that into a watsonx large language model (LLM) to generate a conversational answer grounded in that content.

By passing the LLM accurate, up-to-date content to use to generate its answer, watsonx Assistant ensures that the LLM’s answers are grounded in a closed domain of enterprise-specific content instead of an open domain of internet-scale data. As a result, the LLM is less likely to ‘hallucinate’ incorrect or misleading information.

To support answer generation, watsonx Assistant has partnered with IBM Research and watsonx to develop customized watsonx LLMs that specialize in generating answers grounded in enterprise-specific content. Today, clients can connect watsonx Assistant to customized watsonx LLMs using step-by-step starter kits that walk through the entire process of setting up retrieval-augmented generation for conversational search. Clients can also connect to their own watsonx LLMs or third-party LLMs using the watsonx Assistant custom extensions framework, both for retrieval-augmented generation and other generative use cases.