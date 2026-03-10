This release reinforces IBM’s commitment to delivering secured, enterprise-ready AI capabilities directly within IBM Z environments—helping organizations simplify complexity while maintaining governance and control.
In this release, we are introducing 4 new features, including:
Operational knowledge in IBM Z environments often resides in proprietary documentation—runbooks, troubleshooting guides and procedures frequently authored in local languages. As organizations operate globally, language differences can limit how efficiently that knowledge is accessed and applied.
With this release, customers can ingest documents in supported languages,1 enabling users to ask questions and receive answers in the same language as the ingested content—without converting or reformatting source materials.
This capability is engineered to allow organizations to:
In addition, the new document-ingestion interface helps simplify how documentation is uploaded, managed and maintained. By corporations reducing their administrative effort, teams can focus on ensuring knowledge remains accurate and current.
Together, these enhancements are built to help your proprietary knowledge become accessible so your users can get timely answers to their question, anytime.
Security remains foundational for IBM Z customers. Authentication and authorization mechanisms vary across enterprises, and compatibility with existing infrastructure is critical for adoption.
In addition to RACF, IBM watsonx Assistant for Z now supports ACF2® and Top Secret® through the use of SAF (System Authorization Facility), enabling integration with the authentication and authorization frameworks already used within IBM Z environments.
This expanded integration:
By supporting established security frameworks, IBM watsonx Assistant for Z is built to help enable organizations to adopt agentic AI capabilities without disrupting trusted controls.
AI Agents create value when they can run structured, deterministic workflows with precision. Until now, building such workflows required scripting expertise and manual configuration—putting automation out of reach for many teams
In this release, Agent Builder includes a graphical flow builder that transforms how teams design and operationalize AI‑driven workflows. Using an intuitive drag‑and‑drop interface, builders can visually design, test automations in real time, and refine flows before deployment.
Builders can:
To support more advanced use cases, three additional capabilities are included:
By lowering the barrier to workflow development while preserving control and determinism, these enhancements are built to empower teams across the organization to design and scale automation efficiently across IBM Z environments.
Installation and configuration steps can be time-consuming and prone to manual error. To streamline this process, IBM watsonx Assistant for Z now includes automation for key parts of the installation process.
This is built to result in fewer manual configuration steps, reduced deployment time, lower risk of setup errors and a more predictable installation experience. By simplifying installation and reducing complexity, teams can realize value quickly.
With multilingual knowledge ingestion, graphical workflow development, expanded authentication support and streamlined installation tooling, this release further strengthens IBM watsonx Assistant for Z as a secured and scalable AI solution for IBM Z environments.
As enterprises continue modernizing core systems, IBM watsonx Assistant for Z helps simplify operations, broaden accessibility and maintain the trusted security standards that define the mainframe.
The latest enhancements to IBM watsonx Assistant for Z will be generally available beginning 13 March 2026. This release introduces new capabilities that simplify knowledge access, streamline workflow development, and expand security integration for IBM Z environments.
Discover how IBM watsonx Assistant for Z can simplify and modernize your IBM Z environment.
Visit the IBM watsonx Assistant for Z product page
Request a demo to see it in action
Watch walkthrough videos on Agentic AI for IBM Z
1 Language support is dependent on the LLM.. Languages supported by Granite: Chinese, Czech, Dutch, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Spanish. Languages supported by Llama: English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Spanish, Thai