Worker sitting at a desk in long sleeve shirt with hands on laptop keyboard with two desktop screens to his left showing spreadsheets
IBM watsonx Assistant for Z v3.2: Increased flexibility, security and simplicity for IBM Z

IBM watsonx Assistant for Z continues to advance how enterprises interact with the IBM Z platform.

Published 10 March 2026

This release reinforces IBM’s commitment to delivering secured, enterprise-ready AI capabilities directly within IBM Z environments—helping organizations simplify complexity while maintaining governance and control.

In this release, we are introducing 4 new features, including:

  • A new GUI, built to help simplify ingestion of your enterprise knowledge in your language
  • Expanded authentication services for enhanced security functions 
  • A new graphical interface for building and testing agentic workflows
  • Simplified deployment tooling, to accelerate installation and configuration

Making enterprise knowledge more accessible

Operational knowledge in IBM Z environments often resides in proprietary documentation—runbooks, troubleshooting guides and procedures frequently authored in local languages. As organizations operate globally, language differences can limit how efficiently that knowledge is accessed and applied.

With this release, customers can ingest documents in supported languages,1 enabling users to ask questions and receive answers in the same language as the ingested content—without converting or reformatting source materials.

This capability is engineered to allow organizations to:

  • Use language-specific proprietary content without duplication
  • Deliver localized support experiences for global teams

In addition, the new document-ingestion interface helps simplify how documentation is uploaded, managed and maintained. By corporations reducing their administrative effort, teams can focus on ensuring knowledge remains accurate and current.

Together, these enhancements are built to help your proprietary knowledge become accessible so your users can get timely answers to their question, anytime.

Expanding authentication and authorization integration across IBM Z environments

Security remains foundational for IBM Z customers. Authentication and authorization mechanisms vary across enterprises, and compatibility with existing infrastructure is critical for adoption.

In addition to RACF, IBM watsonx Assistant for Z now supports ACF2® and Top Secret® through the use of SAF (System Authorization Facility), enabling integration with the authentication and authorization frameworks already used within IBM Z environments.

This expanded integration:

  • Aligns with the full range of mainframe security products used across the industry
  • Integrates with existing authentication and authorization infrastructures
  • Supports enterprise access control policies through integration with existing security frameworks

By supporting established security frameworks, IBM watsonx Assistant for Z is built to help enable organizations to adopt agentic AI capabilities without disrupting trusted controls.

Designing agentic workflows with greater simplicity and control

AI Agents create value when they can run structured, deterministic workflows with precision. Until now, building such workflows required scripting expertise and manual configuration—putting automation out of reach for many teams

In this release, Agent Builder includes a graphical flow builder that transforms how teams design and operationalize AI‑driven workflows. Using an intuitive drag‑and‑drop interface, builders can visually design, test automations in real time, and refine flows before deployment.

Builders can:

  • Define sequences of tools using visual logic
  • Test flows directly within the interface prior to deployment
  • Apply flow control to create conditional branches and loops
  • Capture structured user input through enhanced forms, including lists, dropdowns and file uploads

To support more advanced use cases, three additional capabilities are included:

  • Form Builder enables the creation of multi-input forms without manual coding.
  • Data Mapping allows mapping  of inputs and outputs between tools, supporting consistent data handoffs across workflow steps.
  • Code Block makes it possible to embed custom Python logic to transform API responses or manipulate data when required—all within the graphical environment.

By lowering the barrier to workflow development while preserving control and determinism, these enhancements are built to empower teams across the organization to design and scale automation efficiently across IBM Z environments.

Streamlining deployment

Installation and configuration steps can be time-consuming and prone to manual error. To streamline this process, IBM watsonx Assistant for Z now includes automation for key parts of the installation process.

This is built to result in fewer manual configuration steps, reduced deployment time, lower risk of setup errors and a more predictable installation experience. By simplifying installation and reducing complexity, teams can realize value quickly.

Advancing intelligent automation on IBM Z

With multilingual knowledge ingestion, graphical workflow development, expanded authentication support and streamlined installation tooling, this release further strengthens IBM watsonx Assistant for Z as a secured and scalable AI solution for IBM Z environments.

As enterprises continue modernizing core systems, IBM watsonx Assistant for Z helps simplify operations, broaden accessibility and maintain the trusted security standards that define the mainframe.

General availability

The latest enhancements to IBM watsonx Assistant for Z will be generally available beginning 13 March 2026. This release introduces new capabilities that simplify knowledge access, streamline workflow development, and expand security integration for IBM Z environments.

Sreekanth Ramakrishnan

Director, AIOps on Z

IBM

Disclaimer

1 Language support is dependent on the LLM.. Languages supported by Granite: Chinese, Czech, Dutch, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Spanish. Languages supported by Llama: English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Spanish, Thai