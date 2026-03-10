Operational knowledge in IBM Z environments often resides in proprietary documentation—runbooks, troubleshooting guides and procedures frequently authored in local languages. As organizations operate globally, language differences can limit how efficiently that knowledge is accessed and applied.

With this release, customers can ingest documents in supported languages,1 enabling users to ask questions and receive answers in the same language as the ingested content—without converting or reformatting source materials.

This capability is engineered to allow organizations to:

Use language-specific proprietary content without duplication

Deliver localized support experiences for global teams

In addition, the new document-ingestion interface helps simplify how documentation is uploaded, managed and maintained. By corporations reducing their administrative effort, teams can focus on ensuring knowledge remains accurate and current.

Together, these enhancements are built to help your proprietary knowledge become accessible so your users can get timely answers to their question, anytime.