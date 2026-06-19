IBM watsonx.ai v2.4: Expanding governed AI development for the enterprise

The release expands governed model access, strengthens shared platform operations, adds support for emerging AI workloads and gives clients a clearer path to modernize affected assets as they move toward production.
IBM watsonx.ai v2.4 is designed to help clients build and scale AI with more model choice, stronger governance, modernized runtimes and greater flexibility across hybrid environments. The release expands governed model access, strengthens shared platform operations, adds support for emerging AI workloads and gives clients a clearer path to modernize affected assets as they move toward production.
As enterprises build toward an AI Operating Model, they need more than individual AI tools. They need trusted intelligence from enterprise data, governed action across models and applications, operational control across hybrid environments and trust built into how AI is developed, deployed and scaled. Watsonx.ai v2.4 supports that foundation by helping teams access models, prepare data, govern usage, modernize runtimes and operate AI development more securely across enterprise environments.
One of the most important updates in watsonx.ai v2.4 is the continued expansion of Model Gateway. As organizations use more foundation models across more providers and hosting environments, model access can become fragmented. Developers may want flexibility, while administrators need consistent controls for access, policy, usage and audit.
Model Gateway helps address that challenge by giving teams a unified way to connect to and use foundation models through a common, OpenAI-compatible API interface. With this release, Model Gateway adds capabilities, including:
For clients, this means more model choice without giving up enterprise control. Developers can work with models that fit their use case, while administrators can apply more consistent governance, access, and audit policies across model providers and environments.
Watsonx.ai v2.4 also reflects a broader platform direction with Red Hat AI Enterprise.
The new watsonx.ai bundle with Red Hat AI Enterprise is designed to combine generative AI capabilities from Red Hat AI Enterprise with traditional machine learning capabilities from watsonx.ai. Going forward, LLM requirements for capabilities such as Document Understanding and unstructured Synthetic Data Generation are expected to be addressed through the Red Hat AI Inference component of Red Hat AI Enterprise, connected through Model Gateway.
For clients, this creates a clearer enterprise AI architecture:
This approach supports open, hybrid AI infrastructure while helping clients maintain enterprise controls for model access, usage and deployment.
As AI adoption expands across business units, teams, and environments, many organizations need to scale platform access without creating isolated instances for every group.
Watsonx.ai v2.4 introduces multi-tenancy support to help organizations securely share a single platform instance across multiple tenants while keeping each tenant’s data, configurations and workloads isolated. This can help improve cost efficiency, scalability and resource utilization while preserving the separation required for governed AI workloads.
Multi-tenancy support is enabled across watsonx.ai components including Decision Optimization, Data Refinery, SPSS Modeler, Synthetic Data Generator, RStudio, AutoAI for machine learning, Prompt Lab, Vector Index, Document Understanding, Deep Learning Training, ML Inferencing and DL Inferencing.
Watsonx.ai is now available on IBM Z and IBM LinuxONE with IBM Spyre, enabling enterprises to run generative AI inferencing where critical data and workloads already reside.
With support for foundation models including Granite and Ministral, along with capabilities such as Prompt Lab, guardrails, Document Understanding, AutoAI, Jupyter Notebooks, Watson Machine Learning and Watson Studio, clients can build, deploy, and scale AI on-platform.
This can help reduce data movement, strengthen security and data sovereignty and support lower-latency AI outcomes for mission-critical use cases.
Watsonx.ai v2.4 also adds new and enhanced capabilities across model choice, data preparation, synthetic data generation, optimization, chat experiences and runtime support.
New foundation models expand support for emerging AI workloads, including speech, vision-language and efficient large language model use cases. These additions help teams choose models based on workload-specific needs such as performance, latency, cost, modality and deployment constraints.
Synthetic Data Generator enhancements introduce an API for programmatic use of structured synthetic data generation, enabling users to submit scripts directly and integrate synthetic data generation into existing workflows. The release also adds LLM selection for unstructured synthetic data generation.
Data Refinery adds support for Spark 3.5, Microsoft Azure Databricks, Vertica, job parameterization, the ability to cancel a job while it is starting, and Review Folders support. These updates help data engineers and data scientists prepare and manage data more efficiently across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.
Decision Optimization now includes scenario comparison, allowing users to compare and visualize differences and similarities between two scenarios. This can help teams evaluate supply chain plans, scheduling alternatives, resource allocation strategies, and other optimization scenarios more clearly.
The Text Chat API adds support for handling reasoning tokens in the input payload, helping applications maintain more accurate and context-aware conversations across turns.
Watson Machine Learning deployments also add Spark 4.0 support, helping modernize the deployment stack for production machine learning workloads. According to the draft, this feature is expected to be available at the end of Q2.
Watsonx.ai v2.4 includes several runtime, package management, deprecation and removal changes that clients should review as part of upgrade planning.
Beginning 11 June 2026, customers will no longer be able to create new notebooks, custom environments, or deployments using software specifications based on IBM Runtime 24.1. Support for IBM Runtime 24.1 in watsonx.ai Runtime and watsonx.ai Studio will be removed on July 9, 2026. Clients should migrate affected assets and workflows to IBM Runtime 25.1 to avoid disruption.
With this release, Anaconda packages are removed and replaced with Python virtual environments and the pip package manager. Teams should review dependencies, update notebooks and jobs where needed, and confirm that package installation processes work with Python virtual environments and pip.
Clients should also review deprecated and discontinued capabilities, models, runtimes and extraction features to determine whether existing workloads are affected. Capabilities being deprecated for future removal include IFM, Tuning Studio, selected machine learning models built with older versions of scikit-learn, Spark 3.5 and Spark 4 for Python 3.11 and R 4.3, the do_20.1 runtime, and the Generic KVP feature in Text Extraction. Several foundation models are also deprecated, including mistral-medium-2505, ministral-8b-instruct, allam-1-13b-instruct, codestral-2501, granite-guardian-3-8b, granite-guardian-3-2b and granite-3-2-8b-instruct.
In this release, removed items include Spark 3.4 with Python 3.11 and R 4.3, Runtime 24.1, Anaconda packages, pixtral-12b, and granite-vision-3-2-2b. Clients that want to continue using Anaconda packages must obtain a separate and valid license agreement directly with Anaconda, Inc.
Clients planning for watsonx.ai v2.4 should focus on four actions:
With watsonx.ai v2.4, IBM is helping clients move enterprise AI development closer to production reality: more model choice, more deployment flexibility, stronger governance, shared platform operations, and a modernized foundation for scale.
For enterprises, that combination matters. AI development is becoming a governed, hybrid, production discipline. Watsonx.ai v2.4 helps teams move faster while maintaining the control, security, and flexibility enterprise AI requires.