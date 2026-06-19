IBM watsonx.ai v2.4: Expanding governed AI development for the enterprise

As enterprises build toward an AI Operating Model, they need more than individual AI tools. They need trusted intelligence from enterprise data, governed action across models and applications, operational control across hybrid environments and trust built into how AI is developed, deployed and scaled. Watsonx.ai v2.4 supports that foundation by helping teams access models, prepare data, govern usage, modernize runtimes and operate AI development more securely across enterprise environments.

One of the most important updates in watsonx.ai v2.4 is the continued expansion of Model Gateway. As organizations use more foundation models across more providers and hosting environments, model access can become fragmented. Developers may want flexibility, while administrators need consistent controls for access, policy, usage and audit.

Model Gateway helps address that challenge by giving teams a unified way to connect to and use foundation models through a common, OpenAI-compatible API interface. With this release, Model Gateway adds capabilities, including:

An administrator UI for configuring providers, models, secrets, policies, and usage controls

Integration with Prompt Lab

Support for OpenAI-compatible inference APIs

Access to locally hosted models through a unified API

Support for prompt templates

Standardized CADF-compliant audit records

Tenant admin APIs for managing providers, models, and usage

Expanded model provider support, including Mistral, Cohere and xAI

User account-based authentication for secure access

For clients, this means more model choice without giving up enterprise control. Developers can work with models that fit their use case, while administrators can apply more consistent governance, access, and audit policies across model providers and environments.