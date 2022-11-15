IBM Watson Orchestrate Is Integrating with ThisWay Global

Integrating IBM Watson Orchestrate with ThisWay’s Diversity Sourcing and Matching Engine allows talent acquisition professionals to put talent at the center of the recruiting experience. Users work with their very own Watson Orchestrate digital employee to quickly create and post open job requisitions.

Using the integration between Watson Orchestrate and ThisWay Global, Watson can pull a list of hundreds of candidates whose skills match the posting from ThisWay Global’s sourcing platform. Within minutes, Watson can obtain your job posting from your local repository—such as Box—and input the information into ThisWay Global’s sourcing platform. It can then easily save the output of candidates back to that same repository and start the dialog by emailing the candidates on the list with an approved template.

By handing off tedious and repetitive tasks to a digital employee, talent acquisition professionals are able to focus on higher-level work, such as setting talent strategy, interviewing and building relationships.

“Our mission is simple; match all people to all jobs without bias. Our platform allows talent acquisition professionals to quickly surface the most qualified candidates, instantly and without bias. We’re now able to take this process a step further through our technology partnership with IBM. When combined, our technology is transformational, allowing talent acquisition professionals to achieve greater ROI, while achieving an improved work-life balance.”— Angela Hood, Founder & CEO, ThisWay® Global