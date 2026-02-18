IBM Ventures invests in SQK and QodeX Quantum to accelerate Quantum innovation

At IBM, we believe quantum software is key to unlocking real-world value from quantum computers. That’s why we’re committed to developing quantum software and maintaining the Qiskit open-source quantum software development kit, while partnering with and investing in startups that are pioneering quantum applications to accelerate adoption and impact.

We’re proud to announce our latest investments in SQK and QodeX Quantum, two early-stage startups in the Duality quantum startup accelerator program that have been chosen for phase two of the Alchemist Chicago accelerator’s inaugural cohort.

These companies represent the next wave of quantum software breakthroughs, distinguished by their ability to tackle critical challenges in healthcare and machine learning. Their work exemplifies how quantum computing is pushing toward the delivery of transformative solutions for industry.