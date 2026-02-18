IBM Ventures invests in SQK and QodeX Quantum to accelerate Quantum innovation

At IBM, we believe quantum software is key to unlocking real-world value from quantum computers.
At IBM, we believe quantum software is key to unlocking real-world value from quantum computers. That’s why we’re committed to developing quantum software and maintaining the Qiskit open-source quantum software development kit, while partnering with and investing in startups that are pioneering quantum applications to accelerate adoption and impact.
We’re proud to announce our latest investments in SQK and QodeX Quantum, two early-stage startups in the Duality quantum startup accelerator program that have been chosen for phase two of the Alchemist Chicago accelerator’s inaugural cohort.
These companies represent the next wave of quantum software breakthroughs, distinguished by their ability to tackle critical challenges in healthcare and machine learning. Their work exemplifies how quantum computing is pushing toward the delivery of transformative solutions for industry.
SQK, a Seattle-based startup founded in 2023, impressed IBM with its innovative approach to applying hybrid quantum-classical algorithms for medical image reconstruction, a capability that would transform diagnostics in oncology, cardiovascular health and neuroscience. By addressing one of healthcare’s most pressing needs, improving accuracy and efficiency in imaging, SQK is positioned to make a meaningful impact. IBM will empower SQK with the resources, mentorship and strategic connections essential for their growth.
QodeX Quantum, a Chicago-based startup founded in 2025, stood out for its bold vision to enable quantum-native AI models. By building a platform that seamlessly integrates quantum computing into machine learning workflows, QodeX is advancing the frontier of quantum AI, a space poised to redefine enterprise analytics and decision-making. Similarly, IBM aims to help QodeX achieve sustainable, long‑term growth by providing access to IBM’s quantum technology, valuable networks and customer ecosystems.
Part of IBM’s quantum strategy is to accelerate the growth of the software ecosystem to explore algorithms and applications that could help unlock the potential of quantum computers.
To advance this vision, we partnered with the University of Chicago’s Polsky Center for quantum software startups participating in a two-phase program in the Alchemist Chicago accelerator:
By combining technical resources, business guidance and capital, we’re creating a comprehensive ecosystem that helps quantum startups bridge the gap between breakthrough science and real-world impact.
Illinois plays a central role in this vision. With the planned deployment of IBM Quantum System Two at the Illinois Quantum and Microelectronics Park and the creation of the National Quantum Algorithm Center, the region is emerging as a global hub for quantum innovation. Through these investments, IBM is deepening its collaboration in Illinois, ensuring the region remains a launchpad for quantum breakthroughs.
By supporting quantum software innovators like SQK and QodeX, as well as long-term regional research collaborations and supporting the National Quantum Algorithm Center, IBM is building a robust quantum ecosystem that brings the promise of useful quantum computing closer to reality.
These investments are just the beginning; we’re committed to partnering with founders who are shaping the future of quantum computing. If you’re developing quantum applications that solve real-world challenges, we invite you to connect with us and explore how we can accelerate growth together.