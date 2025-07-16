IBM ushers in new era of Enterprise AI by launching Agentic AI Innovation Center in Bengaluru

IBM is actively deploying these AI agents with autonomous capabilities internally and with clients and partners across industries. Unlike rule-based bots or assistant-style copilots, these agents can interpret context, handle exceptions, act independently and learn continuously. They reconfigure broken processes, connect across legacy and cloud systems and deliver tangible outcomes at scale. These agents aren’t built for demos — they are built for production, and they’re already delivering results.

Within IBM itself, agentic systems have transformed core functions. For example, in HR, the volume of monthly support tickets has drastically reduced, easing the load on teams and accelerating resolution times. In IT, agents preemptively detect and fix issues before service degradation. In finance, sales, and customer care, intelligent agents now accelerate approvals, resolve claims, and personalize service delivery.