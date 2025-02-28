IBM unveils AI-powered Content Assistant to rapidly find information buried within documents

1. Transparency you need to lead with confidence

What sets IBM Content Assistant apart from other AI assistants is its robust security and transparency. Content Assistant won’t leave you wondering how it generated its answer. Instead, we provide full visibility into the documents used to generate our responses. It also adheres to any access controls you've configured, allowing you to use it confidently—even with your most sensitive documents.

We understand that the information provided is critical to your business. That's why we offer built-in transparency and traceability, enabling you to make fast, informed decisions. With IBM Content Assistant, you can trust the insights you receive and see exactly where they come from.

2. Governance and security you can trust

We don’t leave governance and security to chance. Our IBM Content Assistant is built on a foundation of IBM's AI stringent ethics principles, providing comprehensive, end-to-end governance and ensuring your content is secure and reliable.

3. Quick and easy deployment with immediate ROI

Having all the necessary information available at your fingertips enables you to make decisions quickly and efficiently. This, in turn, frees up your team to focus on high-priority tasks that drive business growth.