IBM unveils AI-powered Content Assistant to rapidly find information buried within documents

28 February 2025

Matt Vest

Program Director, Product Management, Content Services, IBM

When critical information is hard to find, valuable time is wasted searching for answers and important decisions are delayed. These issues can have serious consequences.  It's time to revolutionize how you manage, search and discover information.

We are pleased to announce the launch of IBM Content Assistant, a powerful set of capabilities that uses generative AI to help our clients quickly find information that would otherwise be buried within their documents. It provides built-in traceability and transparency, making it easy to see which documents and excerpts were used to provide the information. With IBM Content Assistant, answers and summaries are at your fingertips, freeing up valuable time.

We've seen a tremendous amount of excitement and interest from our clients during the preview, and we're now ready to unveil it for all.

Key benefits of IBM Content Assistant

  1. Boost Productivity with Quick Access to Key Information: IBM Content Assistant helps you find the information you need in seconds. Simply ask a question about the content of your business documents, and it will provide the answer. You can easily control the scope of your question by selecting a folder or asking a question against a set of documents returned in a search. If you're unsure which documents have the information you need, you can ask a question against the entire content repository and receive an answer based on the documents you have access to.
  2. Streamline Your Document Review Process: Ditch the tedious task of manually reviewing documents. With IBM Content Assistant, you can quickly get to the point with concise, tailored summaries that provide instant context, saving you time and effort. If needed, you can generate a summary derived from multiple documents.
  3. Make Confident Decisions with Full Traceability and Transparency: IBM Content Assistant is designed to be transparent and secure. You can easily inspect which documents were used to generate answers, and even which excerpts within those documents were used. We also provide an audit trail, allowing administrators to remain vigilant for insider threats.
  4. Enterprise-Grade Governance and Security of Your Data: Our solution meets the most stringent security requirements through robust access controls and retention management, giving you peace of mind when it comes to compliance and governance. Unlike alternative solutions that can result in data leaks by disclosing information within documents that were inadvertently over-shared with others, Content Assistant is built upon our best-of-breed enterprise-grade security and access controls. This means you can confidently deploy it against even the most sensitive content repositories. Drafting a new version of a document that isn’t yet ready for prime time? Don’t worry, Content Assistant will only generate answers from the latest released version of a document, ensuring that your private draft remains private until you’re ready.

3 reasons why to use IBM Content Assistant

1. Transparency you need to lead with confidence

What sets IBM Content Assistant apart from other AI assistants is its robust security and transparency. Content Assistant won’t leave you wondering how it generated its answer. Instead, we provide full visibility into the documents used to generate our responses.  It also adheres to any access controls you've configured, allowing you to use it confidently—even with your most sensitive documents.

We understand that the information provided is critical to your business. That's why we offer built-in transparency and traceability, enabling you to make fast, informed decisions. With IBM Content Assistant, you can trust the insights you receive and see exactly where they come from.

2. Governance and security you can trust

We don’t leave governance and security to chance.  Our IBM Content Assistant is built on a foundation of IBM's AI stringent ethics principles, providing comprehensive, end-to-end governance and ensuring your content is secure and reliable.

3. Quick and easy deployment with immediate ROI

Having all the necessary information available at your fingertips enables you to make decisions quickly and efficiently. This, in turn, frees up your team to focus on high-priority tasks that drive business growth.

Get started with the IBM Content Assistant and put an end to feeling adrift amongst a vast ocean of documents. To learn more about IBM Content Assistant, visit our site here.

