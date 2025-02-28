IBM unveils AI-powered Content Assistant to rapidly find information buried within documents

28 February 2025
When critical information is hard to find, valuable time is wasted searching for answers and important decisions are delayed. These issues can have serious consequences. It's time to revolutionize how you manage, search and discover information.
We are pleased to announce the launch of IBM Content Assistant, a powerful set of capabilities that uses generative AI to help our clients quickly find information that would otherwise be buried within their documents. It provides built-in traceability and transparency, making it easy to see which documents and excerpts were used to provide the information. With IBM Content Assistant, answers and summaries are at your fingertips, freeing up valuable time.
We've seen a tremendous amount of excitement and interest from our clients during the preview, and we're now ready to unveil it for all.
1. Transparency you need to lead with confidence
What sets IBM Content Assistant apart from other AI assistants is its robust security and transparency. Content Assistant won’t leave you wondering how it generated its answer. Instead, we provide full visibility into the documents used to generate our responses. It also adheres to any access controls you've configured, allowing you to use it confidently—even with your most sensitive documents.
We understand that the information provided is critical to your business. That's why we offer built-in transparency and traceability, enabling you to make fast, informed decisions. With IBM Content Assistant, you can trust the insights you receive and see exactly where they come from.
2. Governance and security you can trust
We don’t leave governance and security to chance. Our IBM Content Assistant is built on a foundation of IBM's AI stringent ethics principles, providing comprehensive, end-to-end governance and ensuring your content is secure and reliable.
3. Quick and easy deployment with immediate ROI
Having all the necessary information available at your fingertips enables you to make decisions quickly and efficiently. This, in turn, frees up your team to focus on high-priority tasks that drive business growth.
Get started with the IBM Content Assistant and put an end to feeling adrift amongst a vast ocean of documents. To learn more about IBM Content Assistant, visit our site here.