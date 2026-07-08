IBM Turbonomic Parking Edition: Reduce idle cloud spend with workload parking

Cloud cost optimization often starts with a familiar question: Where is the money going? But for many organizations, the harder question is what to do once they find the answer.

Across multicloud environments, cloud spend can grow for good reasons: new applications, more users, data growth, AI experimentation and faster development cycles. But not every increase is tied to business value. Some spend comes from resources that are simply left running when nobody needs them.

Additionally, cloud waste often hides in plain sight. A development environment runs all weekend after a Friday test cycle. A maintenance system stays online after the work is complete. A nonproduction database keeps consuming budget long after demand has dropped. Individually, these resources may look small. Across teams, cloud accounts, time zones and application dependencies, they can become a recurring operating expense.

Industry research continues to show that wasted cloud spend is a persistent issue. SpendArk’s State of Cloud Waste 2026 reports that organizations waste an estimated 27% of cloud spend, with idle compute identified as the largest waste category. The precise number will vary by organization, but the pattern is familiar: development and test environments run overnight, maintenance systems stay online after the work is done, and non-production resources continue consuming budget long after demand has dropped.

For CIOs and CTOs, idle cloud cost raises a governance question. For FinOps teams, it complicates budget accountability. For cloud operations teams, it creates an execution challenge. And for application owners, it raises a trust concern: they need confidence that cost controls will not interrupt the work their teams depend on.

That is why idle cloud cost is not just a visibility problem. It is an operating model problem.