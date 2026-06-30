IBM Turbonomic now supports Red Hat OpenStack

IBM Turbonomic now extends its application resource management capabilities to Red Hat OpenStack Services on OpenShift, helping organizations continuously optimize enterprise and telecommunications workloads while maintaining application performance and infrastructure efficiency.
Organizations are accelerating their shift to OpenStack as they modernize virtual machine environments and respond to changing virtualization economics. But many teams still face the same challenge after deployment: how to maintain performance while controlling cost.
OpenStack environments can be complex to manage at scale. Teams need clear insight into how virtual machines, hosts, storage and projects consume resources so they can reduce manual intervention and improve infrastructure efficiency.
IBM Turbonomic changes this by continuously analyzing real time and historical demand across CPU, memory, storage capacity, storage provisioning, IOPS and storage latency to determine what applications need to perform. It then provides recommendations that help teams optimize resource allocation while maintaining application performance.
Turbonomic automatically discovers and monitors virtual machines, hosts, projects, and storage resources across OpenStack environments. This provides operations teams with a single view of resource demand and utilization without requiring individual virtual machines or hosts to be managed separately.
Many teams rely on scripts or fragmented tools to manage OpenStack environments. These approaches can be difficult to scale, especially as virtual machine estates grow.
IBM Turbonomic provides a consistent, automated approach. Once connected to OpenStack, it continuously analyzes the environment and recommends actions designed to assure both performance and efficiency. Teams gain actionable insights without relying on manual scripts or fragmented operational tooling.
The integration supports both enterprise IT and telecommunications environments where performance, scale and efficiency are critical.
Organizations can:
These capabilities help teams run more workloads on existing infrastructure while reducing cost and risk.
IBM Turbonomic also helps organizations understand and manage OpenStack project quotas. By identifying when workload scaling requirements exceed available CPU or memory quotas, Turbonomic helps teams proactively address capacity constraints before they impact application performance.
As more organizations move workloads from VMware to OpenStack, the need for predictable performance and efficient resource management becomes essential.
IBM Turbonomic helps reduce that risk by providing visibility into resource demand across compute and storage, along with recommended actions that help assure performance and efficiency.
With support for OpenStack, IBM Turbonomic continues to expand optimization across Red Hat platforms, from OpenStack today to OpenShift and beyond.
The result is an OpenStack Services on OpenShift environment where teams can better understand resource demand, act on optimization recommendations, maintain application performance, and improve infrastructure efficiency across their virtual machine environments.
Read the IBM Turbonomic documentation for Red Hat OpenStack Platform