IBM Turbonomic now supports Red Hat OpenStack

Organizations are accelerating their shift to OpenStack as they modernize virtual machine environments and respond to changing virtualization economics. But many teams still face the same challenge after deployment: how to maintain performance while controlling cost.

OpenStack environments can be complex to manage at scale. Teams need clear insight into how virtual machines, hosts, storage and projects consume resources so they can reduce manual intervention and improve infrastructure efficiency.

IBM Turbonomic changes this by continuously analyzing real time and historical demand across CPU, memory, storage capacity, storage provisioning, IOPS and storage latency to determine what applications need to perform. It then provides recommendations that help teams optimize resource allocation while maintaining application performance.

Turbonomic automatically discovers and monitors virtual machines, hosts, projects, and storage resources across OpenStack environments. This provides operations teams with a single view of resource demand and utilization without requiring individual virtual machines or hosts to be managed separately.