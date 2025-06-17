IBM Terraform for Z and LinuxONE: Simplify infrastructure management at scale

17 June 2025
Terraform for Z empowers teams by leveraging infrastructure-as-code through its consistent, scalable approach. This release enables them to move faster and adapt to change by embracing automation and reducing the reliance on specialized skills.
With the newly released Terraform for Z, teams can shift their focus from manual, time-consuming processes to high-value initiatives that address dynamic business needs.
IBM Terraform for Z makes it easier than ever to manage and automate IBM Z infrastructure with a programmatic and scalable approach, using familiar, industry-standard technologies.
How does it transform enterprise IT?
IBM Terraform for Z enables organizations to manage their infrastructure using code, replacing traditional manual processes with automated, repeatable workflows. This declarative approach not only reduces human error, but also accelerates provisioning and scaling of resources across environments.
With the integration of modern tools and pipelines, mainframe teams can better align with DevOps practices to create a prescriptive infrastructure management cycle, enabling controlled and repeatable deployments. By codifying infrastructure best practices, teams can collaborate with versioning, auditing, and role-based access, ensure standardization with reuse of configurations, policy as code, and automatic enforcement of policy, and scale with self-service and remediate configuration drift.
A key benefit of this is reduction in specialized skills required to deliver and manage infrastructure enabling teams to move faster and focus on innovating, decreasing time to value and increasing business agility, without any risks to security.
Standardization is key to efficient infrastructure management. IBM Terraform for Z promotes standardization by using a consistent, code-based approach to define and manage infrastructure. Whether deploying on-premises or in the cloud, organizations can use the same Terraform workflows, reducing the risk of configuration drift and enhancing overall system reliability.
IBM Terraform for Z empowers enterprises to accelerate digital transformation and adapt quickly to a changing technology landscape. Organizations can modernize their infrastructure management without sacrificing the reliability and security of their core systems. It supports scalable, secure and automated operations, helping organizations innovate while maintaining control and continuing to benefit from their existing technology investments.
When used together, Terraform and Ansible provide a complete solution for infrastructure and configuration management. Terraform is used to provision and manage infrastructure across platforms, including IBM Z and LinuxONE virtual servers and associated platform resources, and Ansible orchestrates and automates application configuration and day 2 operations on top of that foundational infrastructure. This combination delivers full infrastructure lifecycle management and creates a consistent, reliable and scalable automation environment, while decreasing complexity and risk.
Let’s check out a sample scenario:
Use case: On-demand z/OS environment provisioning and configuration.
Scenario: Imagine you’re developing a new function for a core z/OS application and in order to test your enhancements, you need to quickly create a new on-demand environment for z/OS. Instead of having to go through a manual process, you follow a streamlined, automated approach using Infrastructure- as-code.
How it works:
This release supports the following:
IBM Terraform for Z and LinuxONE is more than just a tool—it’s a strategic enabler for enterprise IT. By addressing the skills gap, aligning with industry standards and simplifying infrastructure management, it helps organizations unlock the full potential of their infrastructure.