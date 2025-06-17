IBM Terraform for Z and LinuxONE: Simplify infrastructure management at scale

IBM Terraform for Z enables organizations to manage their infrastructure using code, replacing traditional manual processes with automated, repeatable workflows. This declarative approach not only reduces human error, but also accelerates provisioning and scaling of resources across environments.



With the integration of modern tools and pipelines, mainframe teams can better align with DevOps practices to create a prescriptive infrastructure management cycle, enabling controlled and repeatable deployments. By codifying infrastructure best practices, teams can collaborate with versioning, auditing, and role-based access, ensure standardization with reuse of configurations, policy as code, and automatic enforcement of policy, and scale with self-service and remediate configuration drift.

A key benefit of this is reduction in specialized skills required to deliver and manage infrastructure enabling teams to move faster and focus on innovating, decreasing time to value and increasing business agility, without any risks to security.