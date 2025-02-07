IBM Technology Expert Labs Services now available on the AWS Marketplace

We are proud to announce that we have enabled the purchase of IBM Technology Expert Labs “Advise” category of fixed scope and priced professional services offerings on the AWS Marketplace in Canada, United States and Brazil.

BCG’s latest research found that of the 98% of companies that are at least experimenting with AI, only 26% have developed the necessary capabilities to move beyond proof of concept and begin extracting value. We see roadblocks related to scaling, business alignment, and governance complexities. AI pilots need to be designed and architected for production from the very beginning. CIOs need to see the signal through the noise and that means cutting down on pilots not performing and scaling those that are technically feasible and financially deployable.