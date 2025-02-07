IBM Technology Expert Labs Services now available on the AWS Marketplace

7 February 2025
We are proud to announce that we have enabled the purchase of IBM Technology Expert Labs “Advise” category of fixed scope and priced professional services offerings on the AWS Marketplace in Canada, United States and Brazil.
BCG’s latest research found that of the 98% of companies that are at least experimenting with AI, only 26% have developed the necessary capabilities to move beyond proof of concept and begin extracting value. We see roadblocks related to scaling, business alignment, and governance complexities. AI pilots need to be designed and architected for production from the very beginning. CIOs need to see the signal through the noise and that means cutting down on pilots not performing and scaling those that are technically feasible and financially deployable.
IBM introduced watsonx, a portfolio of AI products that accelerate the impact of generative AI. Designed for enterprise scale, watsonx includes capabilities to build, tune, deploy, automate, and govern AI workflows in your business. These solutions are available from IBM, and they are available on the AWS Marketplace along with 70+ IBM products including 40+ growing SaaS offerings to help clients on their hybrid cloud and AI journey.
IBM Technology Expert Labs have engaged in over 47,000 customer engagements world-wide to bring to life our product deployments. To help our clients design, deploy, and scale pilots into production, IBM Technology Expert Labs consultants and “Advise” category of offerings help our clients architect best practices, provide health check assessments, and plan for performance and security optimizations for watsonx and other IBM Technology products found on AWS Marketplace.
IBM “Advise” Technology Expert Labs service offerings focus on health check assessments to de-risk for the unknown by designing for enterprise AI at scale with watsonx on IBM Technology environment(s) on AWS or on hybrid deployment environments. These professional services offerings are remotely delivered and may be paired with IBM Technology offerings that are currently available on the AWS Marketplace.
“This is another strong example of IBM’s continued commitment to its clients and partnership with AWS. In addition to their robust portfolio of enterprise-ready solutions on AWS, the inclusion of product-specific professional services will allow our joint clients to fully leverage gen AI, while deploying and scaling with ease with flexible hybrid cloud technologies and deployment models” - Hemant Mohan, AWS Global Head of Strategic Partnerships
IBM is one of the largest AWS partners for both technology and consulting, and we’re excited to expand the reach of these new services through the IBM Ecosystem. This announcement will expand our five years of partnership with AWS by adding our product-related professional services offerings onto the AWS Marketplace alongside IBM Consulting and our Ecosystem partner offerings to complete our 360 degree partnership pillars.
Empower your technical teams within your organization by working together with IBM Technology Expert Labs consultants to execute and deliver with excellence leveraging our deep, product-oriented expertise. Engage with us via the AWS Marketplace today.
For information about other IBM Technology and consulting solutions on the AWS Marketplace, please visit here.