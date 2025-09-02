IBM Technology Expert Labs expanding to Australia and European markets on AWS Marketplace

Given increasing regulations (EU AI Act) introduced by the European Union and Australia’s Privacy Regulator (Office of the Australian Information Commissioner (OAIC)), who are publishing new guidelines on privacy and AI, analysts such as Forrester are suggesting the significance of leveraging a professional services and systems integrator to assist organizations towards a successful implementation. “AI technical services include the delivery of repeatable and scalable AI solutions, encompassing AI and data infrastructure, governance, training, and innovation for an organization. The goal is to create a unified system that not only supports current needs but is also scalable and flexible enough to adapt to evolving future demands.”

Most Fortune 1000 enterprises still struggle today with obstacles which may include concerns regarding data and privacy, security, gaps in skills, gen AI hallucination, integration with legacy systems and hybrid cloud deployments. This could prevent their quick adoption of gen AI and Cloud technologies to help accelerate their competitiveness or improve their business productivity.

A January Bytefeed article highlights a 2025 AI and Data Leadership Executive Benchmark Survey amongst Fortune 1000 companies: respondents verified that only 5% of them in 2024 had implemented AI technology at scale, and that the projection for the latter part of 2025 would be 25% to 47% for those intending to accelerate towards “early-stage production.”

IBM Technology Expert Labs would like to help clientele accelerate this further to production and into multiple sites in different global markets as some organizations cross borders.