IBM Technology Expert Labs expanding to Australia and European markets on AWS Marketplace

IBM Technology Expert Labs Services now launching more advanced professional services offerings and expanding to Australia and European markets on AWS Marketplace.
We have further expanded the ability to purchase IBM Technology Expert Labs “Advise” to now “Implement” (“hands on keyboard”) category of fixed scope and priced professional services offerings on AWS Marketplace. These services focus on building, configuring, migrating, performance tuning and scaling the IBM Technology solution environments.
IBM Technology Expert Labs Offerings can be remotely delivered to 6 additional markets—Australia, France, Germany, Netherlands, Switzerland and the United Kingdom—beyond that of the original 3 countries (Canada, United States and Brazil), announced on 7 February 2025.
Given increasing regulations (EU AI Act) introduced by the European Union and Australia’s Privacy Regulator (Office of the Australian Information Commissioner (OAIC)), who are publishing new guidelines on privacy and AI, analysts such as Forrester are suggesting the significance of leveraging a professional services and systems integrator to assist organizations towards a successful implementation. “AI technical services include the delivery of repeatable and scalable AI solutions, encompassing AI and data infrastructure, governance, training, and innovation for an organization. The goal is to create a unified system that not only supports current needs but is also scalable and flexible enough to adapt to evolving future demands.”
Most Fortune 1000 enterprises still struggle today with obstacles which may include concerns regarding data and privacy, security, gaps in skills, gen AI hallucination, integration with legacy systems and hybrid cloud deployments. This could prevent their quick adoption of gen AI and Cloud technologies to help accelerate their competitiveness or improve their business productivity.
A January Bytefeed article highlights a 2025 AI and Data Leadership Executive Benchmark Survey amongst Fortune 1000 companies: respondents verified that only 5% of them in 2024 had implemented AI technology at scale, and that the projection for the latter part of 2025 would be 25% to 47% for those intending to accelerate towards “early-stage production.”
IBM Technology Expert Labs would like to help clientele accelerate this further to production and into multiple sites in different global markets as some organizations cross borders.
To help to reach clients in diverse markets across Asia Pacific and Europe to help accelerate deployment and speed to value, we’re expanding to 6 additional global markets.
IBM Technology Expert Labs have engaged in over 47,000 client engagements world-wide to bring to life our product deployments. Our consultants have deep technical depth with respect to product-oriented skills specifically aligned to our IBM Technology Software and SaaS solutions. Our subject matter experts help our clients design, deploy and scale pilots into production.
Now, with our “Implement” set of professional services offerings, IBM Technology Expert Labs consultants can provide not only planning, health check assessments and architecture designing workshops in collaboration with organizations’ teams, but also help to perform migrations, implement architectures, build out environments, fine-tune performance, configure and customize security features and scale environments on the public cloud or hybrid cloud. These scope activities, called “hands on keyboard,” help to accelerate clients’ adoption of IBM Technology and allow Clients to recognize ROI faster.
Clients can be rest assured that our subject matter experts will leverage our best practices patterns and reusable assets that will help enterprises deploy with confidence with reduced trial and error leveraging our experience and history helping global organizations across multiple industry verticals.
AWS and IBM have continued a valued, two-way partnership with IBM winning accolades as AWS’s Consulting Partner of the Year as well as Design Partner of the Year and Collaboration Partner of the Year. IBM is an AWS Premier Tier partner with 31 AWS competencies as well as 23 Service Validations. With the powerful mix of IBM, AWS and Red Hat portfolio of technologies available in 98 countries and professional services accreditation, we can jointly respond to global client’s requirements to expedite their business objectives via delivery of implementation professional services.
"The expansion of IBM Technology Expert Labs' implementation services across key markets in Europe and Asia Pacific represents a significant milestone in our strategic alliance,” said Hemant Mohan, AWS Global Head of Strategic Partnerships. “As organizations globally accelerate their AI and cloud transformation journeys, having access to IBM's deep technical expertise through AWS Marketplace will help enterprises navigate complex regulatory requirements while implementing scalable solutions. This expansion demonstrates our shared commitment to providing enterprises with the tools and expertise they need to innovate with confidence.”
IBM is one of the largest AWS partners for both technology and consulting, and we’re excited to expand the reach of these new services into the Asia Pacific and European markets where we hope to grow our partnership further by designing and developing end to end solutions.
Empower your technical teams within your organization by working together with IBM Technology Expert Labs consultants to execute and deliver with excellence leveraging our deep, product-oriented expertise. Engage with us via the AWS Marketplace today.
