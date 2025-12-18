Artificial Intelligence IT automation

IBM Sterling File Gateway 6.2.2.0: A modern experience for the next generation of B2B file exchange

The latest release introduces the Next Generation Sterling File Gateway Administrative UI, a complete redesign built using IBM’s Carbon Design Language.

Published 18 December 2025
By Sandeep Singh Rajput

With the release of IBM Sterling File Gateway 6.2.2.0, IBM introduces a next-generation user experience, a modernized technology stack and enhanced security, designed to empower organizations to move faster, operate more securely and scale with confidence.

A next-generation administrative experience

Modern file transfer operations are central to every digital business. With increasing security demands, complex partner ecosystems and growing data volumes, organizations need a B2B integration platform that simplifies administration, enhances visibility and scales with confidence.

The latest release introduces the Next Generation Sterling File Gateway Administrative UI, a complete redesign built using IBM’s Carbon Design Language. The new interface provides a clean, modern look that emphasizes usability and efficiency.

Key improvements include:

  • Simplified navigation and workflows: Reduced screens and clicks for common tasks.
  • Integrated administration: No need to switch to the B2B Integrator dashboard for core Sterling File Gateway tasks.
  • Faster task completion: Through a more intuitive layout and contextual guidance.

The result is a consistent, productive experience that allows administrators to focus on operations instead of navigation.

Flexible organization structures and role-based access

Sterling File Gateway 6.2.2.0 introduces a organizational hierarchy and role-based access framework, offering finer control over how data, users, and permissions are managed across business units.

With this capability, enterprises can:

  • Define their organizational structure in a flexible, multi-level hierarchy.
  • Assign administrative roles and data access to specific departments or business units.
  • Enforce separation of duties and data visibility for stronger governance.
  • Generate reports by organizational unit or across the enterprise for consolidated insights.
  • This framework ensures each user has the right level of access—no more, no less—improving both security and operational control.

Streamlined partner onboarding  

Onboarding partners is now simpler and faster with a brand-new onboarding wizard designed to guide users through the end-to-end setup process.

The wizard helps administrators create all required assets—users, partners, endpoints, routing channels and templates—in a guided, intuitive sequence. Users can also save and resume onboarding sessions without losing progress.

Shared mailbox access has been added as well, allowing multiple users to manage a common endpoint for better collaboration between teams.

Enhanced operational visibility

Operational insight takes a major step forward with the new Sterling File Gateway Dashboard and File Activity views. These provide clear, actionable visibility into file transfers and system performance.

Highlights include:

  • At-a-glance metrics for arrived files, successful routes and failed routes.
  • Quick filters by time range (last hour, day or week).
  • Detailed drill-down into transfer events, including arrival, routing and delivery phases.
  • Replay and redelivery history for comprehensive traceability.
  • This redesigned operational view enables faster troubleshooting and more confident decision-making across file transfer workflows.

A significant advancement for enterprise file exchange

IBM Sterling File Gateway 6.2.2.0 represents a significant advancement in usability, governance, and security for enterprise file exchange. With its modern UI, robust access controls, operational insights and ease of use, this release empowers organizations to manage B2B file flows with greater confidence and efficiency.

Sandeep Rajput

Product Manager - Sterling Data Exchange