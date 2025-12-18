IBM Sterling File Gateway 6.2.2.0: A modern experience for the next generation of B2B file exchange

Modern file transfer operations are central to every digital business. With increasing security demands, complex partner ecosystems and growing data volumes, organizations need a B2B integration platform that simplifies administration, enhances visibility and scales with confidence.
The latest release introduces the Next Generation Sterling File Gateway Administrative UI, a complete redesign built using IBM’s Carbon Design Language. The new interface provides a clean, modern look that emphasizes usability and efficiency.
Key improvements include:
- Simplified navigation and workflows: Reduced screens and clicks for common tasks.
- Integrated administration: No need to switch to the B2B Integrator dashboard for core Sterling File Gateway tasks.
- Faster task completion: Through a more intuitive layout and contextual guidance.
The result is a consistent, productive experience that allows administrators to focus on operations instead of navigation.