The next evolution of digital sovereignty with IBM Sovereign Core 1.1

IBM Sovereign Core 1.1 builds on our vision for digital sovereignty with innovations that strengthen compliance, AI readiness and customer control
When IBM launched Sovereign Core at THINK 2026, we addressed what clients tell us they need most: local control of data and operations, continuous proof of compliance and the ability to run AI where their data resides. Built on an open, modular architecture, Sovereign Core provides vendor neutrality, portability and multi-tenancy, reducing external dependencies while helping organizations scale AI within their sovereign boundary.
Today, we are pleased to announce the availability of Version 1.1 with further enhancements that strengthen Sovereign Core’s unique capabilities to deliver a comprehensive digital sovereignty solution.
Sovereign Core delivers industry-leading compliance capabilities, with continuous compliance assessment, real-time tracking and automated evidence generation for auditors and regulators. With the 1.1 release, we have nearly doubled the number of embedded compliance frameworks, expanding coverage to 235 frameworks.
This expanded coverage helps organizations accelerate compliance initiatives, reduce audit effort and gain better visibility into risk with greater confidence through continuous evidence generation and monitoring. Rather than relying on point-in-time assessments, customers can demonstrate compliance with ongoing, verifiable evidence. By integrating these capabilities directly into the platform, Sovereign Core transforms compliance from a manual process into an automated, always-on capability.
AI sovereignty is a foundational capability of Sovereign Core, delivered through governed models, agents and inference services operating within the sovereign boundary. It provides a scalable foundation to build, deploy and operate AI workloads by combining automated operations, containerized services and multi-tenant capabilities so organizations can rapidly develop and scale AI applications while maintaining sovereign control. To further accelerate AI deployment, version 1.1 introduces PostgreSQL as a base platform service, available as a technical preview.
Beyond providing a trusted enterprise-grade database, PostgreSQL includes support for the pgvector extension, enabling vector similarity search for retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) applications. This allows organizations to retrieve relevant enterprise knowledge before an AI model generates a response, improving the accuracy, relevance and trustworthiness of AI-powered search, assistants and question-answering experiences.
As organizations move AI workloads into production, operational efficiency becomes increasingly important. Sovereign Core 1.1 introduces guidance and capabilities that help customers reduce AI inferencing costs through NVIDIA Multi-Instance GPU (MIG) partitioning.
MIG technology enables a single GPU to be securely divided into multiple isolated instances, allowing several AI workloads to run simultaneously while maintaining workload separation. This approach improves GPU utilization, lowers infrastructure costs and supports more efficient delivery of multi-tenant AI services within sovereign environments.
Sovereign Core is designed for customer-controlled operational sovereignty, giving customer direct authority over their environments. Version 1.1 extends operational visibility with enhanced metering capabilities that provide customer administrators with usage and tenant-level visibility across the Sovereign Core control plane.
These enhancements provide administrators with deeper insight into platform consumption and tenant activity, helping organizations improve governance, strengthen operational oversight and optimize resource allocation across sovereign environments.
Digital sovereignty requirements are not standing still. Regulations continue to expand. AI governance expectations continue to mature. Operational resilience and supply chain independence are now board-level priorities, and enterprises expect greater flexibility, portability, and freedom of choice across their technology environments.
The value of the enhancements delivered in version 1.1 of Sovereign Core extend beyond the individual capabilities themselves. Together, they reinforce IBM’s commitment to delivering a comprehensive sovereignty platform built on openness, operational control and verifiable compliance.
From continuous compliance evidence and expanded regulatory coverage to governed AI services and customer-controlled operations, Sovereign Core 1.1 helps organizations scale digital transformation and AI adoption while maintaining control of their data, technology, operations and AI workflows.
As the sovereignty landscape evolves, so will Sovereign Core.