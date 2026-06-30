The next evolution of digital sovereignty with IBM Sovereign Core 1.1

When IBM launched Sovereign Core at THINK 2026, we addressed what clients tell us they need most: local control of data and operations, continuous proof of compliance and the ability to run AI where their data resides. Built on an open, modular architecture, Sovereign Core provides vendor neutrality, portability and multi-tenancy, reducing external dependencies while helping organizations scale AI within their sovereign boundary.

Today, we are pleased to announce the availability of Version 1.1 with further enhancements that strengthen Sovereign Core’s unique capabilities to deliver a comprehensive digital sovereignty solution.