IBM Software Hub: Elevating hybrid deployments with embedded AI and automation

Together with IBM Software Hub Premium, IBM Software Hub version 5.3 introduces enhancements that streamline deployments, improve scalability and reduce manual workload with intelligent guidance. It supports over 60 products and offerings across IBM’s broader data and AI portfolio and serves as the foundation for higher-level commercial offerings.

From AI insights to the new Helm-based install that provides a faster, more open and secure way of delivering changes, along with Git-Integration for object promotion and ArgoCD automation, the updates in this release help organizations streamline their operations, accelerate delivery and maintain compliance across hybrid environments.

These updates address key challenges organisations face today, including complex infrastructure, manual processes and inconsistent service ‘object’ promotion. By reducing these obstacles, the new release makes it easier to run containerized workloads efficiently and get more value from hybrid cloud environments.