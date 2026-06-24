Simplifying enterprise operations with tenant efficiency and streamlined resolution with IBM Software Hub 5.4

IBM Software Hub Premium 5.4 introduces multitenancy to help organizations run multiple teams or business units on a single platform while keeping data, users and configurations clearly separated. This enables faster onboarding and more efficient use of shared services and infrastructure such as watsonx.ai and Datastage, while maintaining the security and governance expected in enterprise environments.

With built‑in support for account‑level management, visibility and cost attribution, multi‑tenancy gives platform owners better oversight and teams the independence they need to move quickly. This makes it easier to scale shared platforms responsibly without adding operational complexity.