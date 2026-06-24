Simplifying enterprise operations with tenant efficiency and streamlined resolution with IBM Software Hub 5.4

IBM Software Hub Premium 5.4 builds on the platform’s focus on scalability, operational clarity and enterprise readiness.
This release introduces targeted enhancements across platform management, AI‑assisted operations and resource governance, reflecting feedback from customers running Software Hub across multiple teams and environments. The updates in v5.4 are designed to support shared platform adoption, simplify day‑to‑day administration and strengthen security and reliability as usage grows.
IBM Software Hub Premium 5.4 introduces multitenancy to help organizations run multiple teams or business units on a single platform while keeping data, users and configurations clearly separated. This enables faster onboarding and more efficient use of shared services and infrastructure such as watsonx.ai and Datastage, while maintaining the security and governance expected in enterprise environments.
With built‑in support for account‑level management, visibility and cost attribution, multi‑tenancy gives platform owners better oversight and teams the independence they need to move quickly. This makes it easier to scale shared platforms responsibly without adding operational complexity.
Version 5.4 of the AI Assistant introduces advances in its agentic capabilities, improving user control, flexibility and overall experience across key capabilities. The new Troubleshooting Agent makes issue handling more structured and transparent with predefined options, visible research plans and controlled execution.
In addition, the MCP Gateway is introduced as a centralized entry point that allows the Software Hub AI Assistant to access tools from multiple internal and third‑party MCP servers, enabling broader integration and extensibility.
AI Assistant Setup now enables self-hosting of the LLM and embedded models powering the AI Assistant in a fully on-premises deployment, ensuring enhanced security and compliance.
Enhancements to the Remote Data Plane improve the management of Spark workloads across distributed environments. Defined resource limits help organizations avoid overuse, reduce contention, and maintain predictable performance, while continuing to support hybrid and multi‑cloud deployment models.
IBM Software Hub 5.4 introduces the Software Hub Backup and Restore (BR) Operator to simplify and streamline the backup and recovery processes, reducing operational complexity and manual effort. By eliminating the need for multiple steps and minimizing dependency on direct administrator access, the operator helps improve efficiency and consistency across environments. Additionally, in Tech Preview we have enhanced restore flexibility enables teams to validate backups in isolated namespaces to protect production environments and perform recovery activities with greater confidence and reduced operational overhead.
This version delivers performance improvements that reduce installation time, where the platform components can be installed up to 35% faster compared to previous releases. These optimizations also benefit upgrade and restore operations, helping reduce downtime.
Access Management improvements provide clearer visibility into user access changes across the platform. Updates ensure access additions and removals are captured more consistently and can be traced more easily across services, helping security and compliance teams perform reviews with greater confidence. Security enhancements further strengthen the platform with support for certificate‑based authentication improving how email integrations are secured.
IBM Software Hub 5.4 strengthens the platform’s ability to support enterprise‑scale adoption by improving performance, simplifying operations and enhancing governance. Together, these updates help organizations run shared platforms more efficiently, reduce operational overhead and deliver more reliable, secure experiences as AI and data workloads continue to expand.
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