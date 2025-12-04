IBM Safer Payments introduces AI-powered behavioral feature generation

With version 6.9, IBM Safer Payments introduces an AI-powered Feature Generator that replicates human domain expertise to automatically create, evaluate and optimize behavioral features through an iterative, evolutionary process enabling faster, more accurate and more explainable fraud-detection models.

In payment fraud prevention, the quality of a model depends on the quality of its features, the behavioral profiles that capture how entities act over time. Traditional feature engineering methods such as combining, aggregating, or transforming existing data are useful but limited; they don’t create the behavioral profiling features fraud experts rely on to detect complex and evolving attack patterns.

Creating these behavioral features has always been the most time-consuming and expertise-dependent step in model development.