Person using mobile contactless payment technology at a subway turnstile
IBM Safer Payments introduces agentic AI-enabled fraud detections

Published 05 March 2026

Payment fraud prevention is under pressure to operate at machine speed. Fraud attacks are increasingly adaptive and automated, while many existing fraud systems remain constrained by static rules and predefined workflows. This gap has created the need for agentic AI systems that can reason, plan, and act dynamically and that are grounded in trusted, real-time fraud intelligence.  

To address this challenge, IBM Safer Payments is introducing the Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server, enabling agentic AI-enabled fraud detection. Through MCP, AI agents can securely query IBM Safer Payments APIs directly, grounding their reasoning in real-time fraud intelligence as they assess transactions, alerts, and emerging threat patterns.  

Accelerating detection, investigation and response with agentic AI

IBM Safer Payments MCP is introduced as a standalone preview capability that enables customers and partners to connect agentic AI with existing Safer Payments deployments. This is offered without additional cost or platform changes for existing IBM Safer Payments deployments. At this stage, MCP provides the secure server-side foundation for agentic workflows, with hands-on demos and additional enablement planned for future releases.

This capability provides the foundation for accelerating detection, investigation, and response while maintaining the accuracy, transparency, and control required in regulated payment environments. MCP-compatible AI agents are no longer limited to a single system and can operate across trusted data sources while remaining governed and auditable.

In addition to querying IBM Safer Payments for real-time fraud intelligence, agents can correlate insights with signals from other authorized systems and data sources—enabling broader, context-aware reasoning while remaining governed, auditable, and grounded in trusted fraud data.

How it works: Agentic workflows powered by MCP

This architecture enables MCP-compatible AI agents to move fluidly across fraud data without manual analyst queries, compressing investigation cycles from minutes or hours into seconds.  

The MCP Server acts as a secure interface between IBM Safer Payments and MCP-compatible large language models and MCP-compatible AI agents. Through MCP, agents can:

  • Query real-time fraud intelligence: Retrieve live transaction risk assessments, alerts and behavioral context directly from IBM Safer Payments.
  • Reason across multiple signals: Combine transaction data, behavioral profiles and historical patterns to form contextual decisions.
  • Plan and execute actions dynamically: Adapt workflows dynamically by prioritizing alerts, escalating investigations or triggering defensive actions as threats evolve.
  • Remain grounded in trusted data: Ensure agent reasoning is based on accurate, authoritative fraud intelligence rather than assumptions or stale inputs.

Why it matters: Making the right decisions even faster

By embedding IBM Safer Payments intelligence natively into agent reasoning, the MCP Server ensures that AI agents operate with the same accurate, timely and contextual data trusted by human analysts, unlocking both speed and precision at scale for:

  • False positive reduction and alert triage. AI agents can be designed to instantly cross-reference alerts against live fraud intel to separate genuine from fraudulent payments. This reduces false positives and prevents analysts from wasting cycles on irrelevant activity.
  • Automated fraud investigation: AI agents can be designed to pivot across fraud data without manual analyst queries. They arrive at the correct conclusion with proper supporting context within seconds.
  • Prioritized vulnerability remediation: With real-time intel, AI agents can be designed to identify which vulnerabilities are actively exploited versus theoretical risks. Security teams can patch what’s being attacked in the moment, aligning resources to real-world threats.
  • Analyst augmentation, not replacement: AI agents can be designed to draft reports, summarize intel, and highlight anomalies giving analysts quality drafts so they can focus on judgment calls. This reduces burnout and allows fraud prevention teams to scale effectively.

Now available as a preview capability

This preview introduces MCP and how it fits within IBM Safer Payments as a foundational enablement layer for agentic AI. Preview capabilities are provided for evaluation and feedback purposes only and are not supported for production use. Functionality, availability and timelines may change as the capability evolves.  

Ori Lotan

Product Manager - IBM Safer Payments

IBM

Evangelina Rajendran

Go To Market Product Manager - IBM Safer Payments, Core Software Automation

IBM Software