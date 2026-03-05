IBM Safer Payments introduces agentic AI-enabled fraud detections

IBM Safer Payments MCP is introduced as a standalone preview capability that enables customers and partners to connect agentic AI with existing Safer Payments deployments. This is offered without additional cost or platform changes for existing IBM Safer Payments deployments. At this stage, MCP provides the secure server-side foundation for agentic workflows, with hands-on demos and additional enablement planned for future releases.

This capability provides the foundation for accelerating detection, investigation, and response while maintaining the accuracy, transparency, and control required in regulated payment environments. MCP-compatible AI agents are no longer limited to a single system and can operate across trusted data sources while remaining governed and auditable.

In addition to querying IBM Safer Payments for real-time fraud intelligence, agents can correlate insights with signals from other authorized systems and data sources—enabling broader, context-aware reasoning while remaining governed, auditable, and grounded in trusted fraud data.