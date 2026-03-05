IBM Safer Payments introduces agentic AI-enabled fraud detections

This capability provides the foundation for accelerating detection, investigation and response while maintaining the accuracy, transparency and control required in regulated payment environments.
Payment fraud prevention is under pressure to operate at machine speed. Fraud attacks are increasingly adaptive and automated, while many existing fraud systems remain constrained by static rules and predefined workflows. This gap has created the need for agentic AI systems that can reason, plan, and act dynamically and that are grounded in trusted, real-time fraud intelligence.
To address this challenge, IBM Safer Payments is introducing the Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server, enabling agentic AI-enabled fraud detection. Through MCP, AI agents can securely query IBM Safer Payments APIs directly, grounding their reasoning in real-time fraud intelligence as they assess transactions, alerts, and emerging threat patterns.
IBM Safer Payments MCP is introduced as a standalone preview capability that enables customers and partners to connect agentic AI with existing Safer Payments deployments. This is offered without additional cost or platform changes for existing IBM Safer Payments deployments. At this stage, MCP provides the secure server-side foundation for agentic workflows, with hands-on demos and additional enablement planned for future releases.
This capability provides the foundation for accelerating detection, investigation, and response while maintaining the accuracy, transparency, and control required in regulated payment environments. MCP-compatible AI agents are no longer limited to a single system and can operate across trusted data sources while remaining governed and auditable.
In addition to querying IBM Safer Payments for real-time fraud intelligence, agents can correlate insights with signals from other authorized systems and data sources—enabling broader, context-aware reasoning while remaining governed, auditable, and grounded in trusted fraud data.
This architecture enables MCP-compatible AI agents to move fluidly across fraud data without manual analyst queries, compressing investigation cycles from minutes or hours into seconds.
The MCP Server acts as a secure interface between IBM Safer Payments and MCP-compatible large language models and MCP-compatible AI agents. Through MCP, agents can:
By embedding IBM Safer Payments intelligence natively into agent reasoning, the MCP Server ensures that AI agents operate with the same accurate, timely and contextual data trusted by human analysts, unlocking both speed and precision at scale for:
This preview introduces MCP and how it fits within IBM Safer Payments as a foundational enablement layer for agentic AI. Preview capabilities are provided for evaluation and feedback purposes only and are not supported for production use. Functionality, availability and timelines may change as the capability evolves.