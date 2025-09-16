In our opinion, this recognition reflects IBM’s strengths in simplifying systems management across heterogeneous environments by integrating systems management functions.

We believe IBM Workload Automation (IWA) stands out for its ability to support reliable orchestration and execution of complex workflows at scale. These capabilities allow enterprises to manage thousands of jobs across environments, adapt dynamically to performance demands, and ensure that key processes finish on time.

In our view, Data Orchestration is a particularly strong use case for IWA. As organizations accelerate digital transformation, IWA enables secure and intelligent data movement through pipelines for analytics, reporting and business services. With integrated AI capabilities powered by watsonx, the platform supports predictive scheduling, anomaly detection and the embedding of AI-driven decisions into workflows.

Ease of use has also advanced with a redesigned interface, broader integration catalog and native Managed File Transfer. These improvements reduce operational complexity and give teams clearer visibility while minimizing manual effort.

The Gartner analysis highlights the maturity of the SOAP market overall. In our opinion, IBM’s hybrid flexibility and continued investment in AI innovation position Workload Automation to help enterprises simplify orchestration and achieve operational efficiency with confidence.

