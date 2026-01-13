Frontier models are designed to be broadly capable across a wide range of tasks. Their massive parameter counts make them powerful, but expensive to operate, difficult to deploy and inefficient to customize.

IBM takes a different approach with the Granite family of small language models (SLMs) designed to scale enterprise AI efficiently and responsibly. Rather than optimizing for maximum scale, Granite is built to be small, efficient and open, making customization with data from any domain far easier and more cost-effective, without the models being pre-built for any one domain.

The breadth of the Granite family allows organizations to select the right model for each use case and when customized, these models can match or exceed the performance of frontier models for enterprise tasks at a fraction of the cost.

The latest Granite 4.0 models extend this advantage further. Their hybrid architecture delivers high efficiency and scalability, reducing memory requirements by more than 70% in long-context, multi-session scenarios while remaining fast and responsive. Granite 4.0 models outperform many models in their weight class and even much larger models, on enterprise-critical tasks such as instruction following, tool calling and retrieval-augmented generation (RAG).

Granite is also designed with industry-leading trust and transparency standards. It is the first open model family to achieve ISO 42001 certification, reinforcing IBM’s commitment to responsible and governed AI. The family also recently received the highest score ever recorded in Stanford University’s Foundation Model Transparency Index, with a transparency score of 95%, while most other model developers declined year over year.