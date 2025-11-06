IBM recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape:
Worldwide ESG Reporting and Compliance Management Applications Vendor Assessment, 2025
Worldwide ESG Reporting and Compliance Management Applications Vendor Assessment, 2025
IBM has been recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Environmental, Social, and Governance Reporting and Compliance Management Applications 2025 Vendor Assessment (#US52995025, May 2025).
The IDC MarketScape notes IBM’s strengths in data acquisition and integration, calculation of ESG metrics, facilitated reporting and compliance assurance.
IBM offers comprehensive ESG data acquisition and integration tools that consolidate information from utilities, third-party vendors and internal business systems, helping clients automate data capture and deliver accurate insights at scale.
In the IBM Envizi ESG Suite, IBM facilitates efficient calculation of a wide range of ESG metrics, including carbon emissions, through an extensive library of emission factors. Additionally, Envizi simplifies ESG disclosures by supporting multiple frameworks, enabling collaboration and embedding advanced analytics for customizable reporting.
IBM has also been recognized by independent research and advisory firm Verdantix across multiple reports. In the Green Quadrant: ESG & Sustainability Reporting Software, 2025, IBM was positioned as a leader and in Smart Innovators: Carbon Management Software, 2025, Verdantix noted IBMs differentiated capabilities in emissions forecasting, transition risk modeling and strategic decarbonization planning. IBM was further commended for its innovative use of AI in emissions forecasting, automatically integrating financial budgets and other datasets to refine forecasts with greater accuracy.
We believe these recognitions from both the IDC MarketScape and Verdantix underscore IBM’s role as a trusted partner for organizations navigating the complexities of ESG reporting and compliance while driving measurable progress toward sustainability goals.
Learn more about how IBM Envizi ESG Suite can help your organization streamline ESG reporting and accelerate sustainability outcomes.
Read the IDC MarketScape Excerpt
About IDC MarketScape: IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.
About Verdantix: Verdantix is an independent research and advisory firm that serves a global client base consisting of the world’s most innovative corporations, technology and services vendors, and investors. Our insights and analysis form a foundation of the most granular data available in the marketplaces we serve. This allows us to make highly accurate far-reaching forecasts and big-picture predictions that business leaders depend on when they are setting out to reach their most important goals. verdantix.com