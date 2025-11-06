IBM has been recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Environmental, Social, and Governance Reporting and Compliance Management Applications 2025 Vendor Assessment (#US52995025, May 2025).

The IDC MarketScape notes IBM’s strengths in data acquisition and integration, calculation of ESG metrics, facilitated reporting and compliance assurance.

IBM offers comprehensive ESG data acquisition and integration tools that consolidate information from utilities, third-party vendors and internal business systems, helping clients automate data capture and deliver accurate insights at scale.