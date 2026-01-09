IBM recognized as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Data Analytics and Governance Platforms 

IBM has been recognized as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Data Analytics and Governance Platforms.

We believe this recognition reflects IBM’s continued focus on delivering innovative, complete solutions enabling organizations govern data and AI at enterprise scale—across hybrid environments, regulated industries and increasingly diverse data ecosystems.

As organizations accelerate AI adoption, governance requirements are expanding. Data is no longer limited to structured systems or centralized teams. It spans unstructured content, data products and AI models that evolve continuously. Governance must scale with that reality.