IBM recognized as a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide GRC Software 2025 Vendor Assessment

IBM has been recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) Software 2025 Vendor Assessment (doc #US53615325, June 2025).

We believe this recognition underscores IBM OpenPages' comprehensive capabilities, robust feature set and strategic vision in helping organizations navigate the increasingly complex world of governance, risk, and compliance.

"IBM OpenPages demonstrates exceptional capability in integrated risk management, with particular strengths in AI-driven analytics and regulatory compliance automation,” says Phil Harris, Research Director of GRC Services and Software. “Their strategic vision and execution have positioned them as a leader in the enterprise GRC space.”