IBM recognized as a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide GRC Software 2025 Vendor Assessment

22 July 2025
IBM has been recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) Software 2025 Vendor Assessment (doc #US53615325, June 2025).
We believe this recognition underscores IBM OpenPages' comprehensive capabilities, robust feature set and strategic vision in helping organizations navigate the increasingly complex world of governance, risk, and compliance.
"IBM OpenPages demonstrates exceptional capability in integrated risk management, with particular strengths in AI-driven analytics and regulatory compliance automation,” says Phil Harris, Research Director of GRC Services and Software. “Their strategic vision and execution have positioned them as a leader in the enterprise GRC space.”
IDC MarketScape's rigorous evaluation framework provides an objective, third-party assessment that organizations can trust when making GRC technology decisions:
According to the report:
“IBM's OpenPages provides a comprehensive cross-organization GRC capability with all the features a mature GRC organization can utilize. OpenPages also includes integration with watsonx.ai, IBM's generative AI and machine learning framework that the company is aggressively integrating across the platform to assist in simplifying end-user tasks, generating unique insights, increasing objectivity, and generating actionable outcomes.
The AI functionality enables users to generate outputs such as risk summaries, control narratives, and assessment reports with minimal manual input, significantly reducing the time required for routine documentation tasks. The platform architecture supports the rapid prototyping and deployment of new use cases, with the ability to configure and operationalize workflows in a matter of days. This is particularly relevant in regulated environments, where the transparency, auditability, and traceability of AI-generated content are critical.”
Leading organizations across financial services, healthcare and other regulated industries are leveraging OpenPages to:
In today's dynamic risk landscape, having a leader like IBM in your corner means staying ahead of regulatory changes while optimizing your risk management processes. We believe the recognition by the IDC MarketScape validates IBM's ongoing commitment to innovation in this critical space.
Discover how IBM OpenPages can transform your approach to governance, risk, and compliance.