29 July 2025

Jessica Watson

IBM Sterling Principal Product Manager

IBM continues to be the market leader in the B2B Middleware market, which includes business-to-business integration and managed file transfer.  IBM B2B Integration solutions received top marks in IDC’s new report, MarketScape: Worldwide Business-to-Business (B2B) Middleware 2024 Vendor Assessment.

IBM Sterling® B2B Integration Suite was the primary solution evaluated for this report, with additional capabilities inclusive of all adjacent solutions in the IBM B2B Integration Portfolio.

Key notes from the report

This powerful suite offers a comprehensive set of capabilities designed to tackle every aspect of your B2B integration challenges. The core components that make IBM Sterling B2B Integration Suite the trusted choice for businesses worldwide are :

  • IBM Sterling B2B Integrator : Unifies all your intricate B2B and EDI processes within a single, powerful gateway, streamlining partner community interactions.
  • IBM Sterling File Gateway : Consolidates all your internet-based file transfers onto one highly secure, always-on edge gateway, ensuring reliable enterprise connectivity.
  • IBM Sterling Transformation Extender : Seamlessly integrates diverse industry transactions across your entire enterprise, ensuring accurate data exchange with customers, suppliers, and partners.
  • IBM Sterling Control Center Monitor: Delivers reliable, real-time visibility and robust governance across your entire B2B and managed file transfer environment, with comprehensive monitoring and analytics.

The annual report also emphasized IBM’s dedication to resolving client pain points progressing development for:

  1. Modernized UI/UX to improve ease-of-use and expand usability to nontechnical users
  2. Hybrid Integration as a Platform (iPaaS) capability to address the emerging need for ultra-real-time latency support

In addition, the IBM Hybrid iPaaS empowers clients to build anywhere and deploy anywhere with easier compliance, better control and Generative AI assistants for no code composition, increasing productivity.

Leadership recognized

Solutions designed to secure and simplify high volumes of mission-critical interactions between a client’s organization and their suppliers, customers and other trading partners optimize those interactions, and integrate seamlessly across systems and applications—achieving high regard for advanced capabilities and monitoring, adaptability to meet an organization’s needs and resiliency.

IBM was also distinguished for its flexibility at runtime through different interfaces and a larger pool of experts, which enables clients to leverage the solution in a manner that fits their enterprise’s needs and work with IBM as a partner to overcome enterprise challenges, resulting in many long-standing deployments and high client satisfaction. IDC’s report evaluated 13 vendors across 17 categories, highlighting IBM’s leadership for B2B Integration Middleware solutions.

This recognition from IDC comes amid IBM's commitment to our clients and building capabilities to meet market demand. IBM’s vision for B2B Integration Middleware is to enhance user experiences through the new “super integration highway” and AI-driven solutions that will improve security posture and streamline business-critical interactions, ultimately empowering users with insight and agility, enabling a resilient, at-scale, optimized enterprise for today’s complex landscape of ever-changing business needs, new security and compliance and increasing volumes of trading partners and file transfers.

Read the full IDC report here

Explore IBM B2B Integration Portfolio

