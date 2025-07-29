Solutions designed to secure and simplify high volumes of mission-critical interactions between a client’s organization and their suppliers, customers and other trading partners optimize those interactions, and integrate seamlessly across systems and applications—achieving high regard for advanced capabilities and monitoring, adaptability to meet an organization’s needs and resiliency.

IBM was also distinguished for its flexibility at runtime through different interfaces and a larger pool of experts, which enables clients to leverage the solution in a manner that fits their enterprise’s needs and work with IBM as a partner to overcome enterprise challenges, resulting in many long-standing deployments and high client satisfaction. IDC’s report evaluated 13 vendors across 17 categories, highlighting IBM’s leadership for B2B Integration Middleware solutions.

This recognition from IDC comes amid IBM's commitment to our clients and building capabilities to meet market demand. IBM’s vision for B2B Integration Middleware is to enhance user experiences through the new “super integration highway” and AI-driven solutions that will improve security posture and streamline business-critical interactions, ultimately empowering users with insight and agility, enabling a resilient, at-scale, optimized enterprise for today’s complex landscape of ever-changing business needs, new security and compliance and increasing volumes of trading partners and file transfers.

Read the full IDC report here

Explore IBM B2B Integration Portfolio