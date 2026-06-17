As organizations move from AI experimentation to enterprise-scale deployment, governance can no longer rely on isolated checkpoints or documentation alone. Enterprises need visibility into where AI is being used, how risk exposure is changing, and whether the right controls are in place across models, vendors, and deployment environments.

At IBM, we believe AI governance must be combined with proven GRC principles. With watsonx.governance, organizations can establish visibility into AI assets and risks, apply controls grounded in business operations and regulatory obligations, and drive platform-agnostic accountability across the AI lifecycle.

As AI adoption accelerates, the market should pay attention to governance approaches that deliver visibility, control and accountability at enterprise scale to help organizations move faster while maintaining trust in their AI systems.