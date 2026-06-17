To us, this recognition underscores IBM’s vision for helping organizations manage AI responsibly and for the ability to execute as the capabilities and technology rapidly evolve.
Enterprises are accelerating their adoption of AI to transform everyday operations, enhance customer experiences, and unlock new business value. As AI becomes increasingly embedded in critical business processes and in customer-facing applications, organizations face growing pressure to govern AI responsibly, manage risk and demonstrate compliance with emerging regulations and standards.
Today, we’re proud to announce that IBM has been recognized as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for AI Governance Platforms.
The first-ever Magic Quadrant for AI Governance Platforms by Gartner is a defining moment for a market category that is still taking shape. As organizations move from AI experimentation to enterprise-scale deployment, IBM is uniquely positioned to help define the future of AI governance with a comprehensive approach that brings together governance, risk, compliance and operational oversight, connected to business outcomes. In our opinion, this recognition underscores IBM’s vision for helping organizations manage AI responsibly and for the ability to execute as the capabilities and technology rapidly evolve.
As organizations move from AI experimentation to enterprise-scale deployment, governance can no longer rely on isolated checkpoints or documentation alone. Enterprises need visibility into where AI is being used, how risk exposure is changing, and whether the right controls are in place across models, vendors, and deployment environments.
At IBM, we believe AI governance must be combined with proven GRC principles. With watsonx.governance, organizations can establish visibility into AI assets and risks, apply controls grounded in business operations and regulatory obligations, and drive platform-agnostic accountability across the AI lifecycle.
As AI adoption accelerates, the market should pay attention to governance approaches that deliver visibility, control and accountability at enterprise scale to help organizations move faster while maintaining trust in their AI systems.
We believe AI governance is evolving beyond simple model oversight into a broader enterprise discipline. Organizations need visibility into their AI use cases and applications, the controls need to be aligned to business and regulatory requirements, and they need accountability that extends across increasingly complex AI ecosystems. IBM is helping define this new era of governance by combining AI governance and GRC capabilities in watsonx.governance, enabling organizations to operationalize visibility, control and accountability across the AI lifecycle.
Governance is no longer a future consideration, as responsible AI is now a business imperative. Organizations need visibility into AI assets, models, risks, controls and compliance obligations across increasingly complex environments. IBM continues to invest in capabilities that help customers achieve full visibility and scale governance programs more effectively.
Looking ahead, IBM’s roadmap includes new features such as a Governance Graph to centralize AI asset inventories and lineage, AI horizon scanning capabilities for regulatory monitoring, and use case onboarding agents designed to help automate risk and compliance workflows. These investments reflect IBM’s strategy for making AI governance more intelligent, proactive, and integrated into everyday business operations.
As organizations move from AI experimentation to enterprise-wide deployment, governance will play a central role in building trust, managing risk, and enabling sustainable, long-term innovation.
We believe IBM’s recognition as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for AI Governance Platforms reinforces our commitment to helping clients build, deploy, and manage AI responsibly. Through watsonx.governance, IBM will continue to deliver the capabilities organizations need to govern AI confidently, meet evolving regulatory expectations, and accelerate business value from AI.
Gartner Magic Quadrant for AI Governance Platforms, Lauren Kornutick, Sumit Agarwal, Priya Sundararaman, Nader Henein, Brandon Medford, Wednesday 17 June 2026
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