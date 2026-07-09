IBM recognized as a Leader in Everest Group's Marketing Transformation Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2026

This underscores IBM’s vision for helping clients transform marketing for the AI era and turn innovation into business value.
Organizations have more marketing technology, more data and more AI capabilities than ever before. Yet many are still working to translate those investments into better customer experiences, greater efficiency, and measurable business results.
At the same time, the industry is entering a new phase of AI adoption. Organizations are looking to monetize gen AI and move beyond pilots. But most CMO’s are struggling to define the right journey. As budgets remain flat or constrained, marketing leaders are under increasing scrutiny to demonstrate measurable business impact from every marketing, MarTech and AI investment.
Against this backdrop, IBM has been recognized as a Leader in the Everest Group Marketing Transformation Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2026. The recognition reflects IBM’s ability to help organizations modernize marketing operating models, improve customer experiences, and accelerate the adoption of AI-powered marketing capabilities. According to Everest Group, Leaders demonstrate strong capabilities across end-to-end marketing transformation, combining strategy, experience, data, technology and AI to drive measurable business outcomes.
Organizations today need to connect strategy, operations, customer experience, data, technology and AI to create measurable business outcomes. IBM helps clients address these priorities through a combination of consulting, technology and industry expertise.
IBM helps clients accelerate marketing transformation through capabilities such as:
IBM has also applied many of these capabilities within its own marketing organization, providing firsthand experience in helping clients move from experimentation to enterprise-scale adoption.
The organizations creating the greatest value today are not treating AI as a standalone initiative. They are integrating it into the workflows, decisions and experiences that shape how they engage customers and operate their business.
For marketing leaders, the opportunity is to move beyond isolated use cases and focus on how marketing works as a system—aligning customer experience, operations, data, technology and AI around shared business objectives.
This is where IBM is helping clients move forward. By bringing together consulting, AI, data and technology capabilities to modernize marketing operations and customer experiences. The goal is not simply to implement new capabilities, but to help organizations create meaningful business value from them.
Learn how IBM Consulting helps organizations transform marketing and customer experience to create greater business value in the AI era.