IBM recognized as a Leader in Everest Group's Marketing Transformation Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2026

Organizations have more marketing technology, more data and more AI capabilities than ever before. Yet many are still working to translate those investments into better customer experiences, greater efficiency, and measurable business results.

At the same time, the industry is entering a new phase of AI adoption. Organizations are looking to monetize gen AI and move beyond pilots. But most CMO’s are struggling to define the right journey. As budgets remain flat or constrained, marketing leaders are under increasing scrutiny to demonstrate measurable business impact from every marketing, MarTech and AI investment.

Against this backdrop, IBM has been recognized as a Leader in the Everest Group Marketing Transformation Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2026. The recognition reflects IBM’s ability to help organizations modernize marketing operating models, improve customer experiences, and accelerate the adoption of AI-powered marketing capabilities. According to Everest Group, Leaders demonstrate strong capabilities across end-to-end marketing transformation, combining strategy, experience, data, technology and AI to drive measurable business outcomes.