IBM recognized as a Leader in 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Finance and Accounting Business Process Outsourcing

As the finance and accounting (F&A) industry continues to evolve, the need for efficient and effective business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions has become increasingly important. Gartner forecasts that spending on F&A BPO services will show a compound annual growth rate of 6.0% over the period of 2022 to 2027 to reach USD16.9 billion in 2027. In this rapidly changing landscape, it is essential for organizations to stay informed about the latest market trends and insights to make informed decisions about their outsourcing needs.
We are thrilled to announce that Gartner has recognized IBM® as a Leader in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Finance and Accounting Business Process Outsourcing (F&A BPO) for our Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision.
Our innovative digital business model and client framework are designed to accelerate growth and benefits for our BPO clients, empowering them to harness the power of AI to transform their finance operations. With IBM, clients can use AI-first BPO technology to improve finance application performance, drive productivity gains through AI-driven finance activities, and tap into a diverse talent pool with expertise in finance AI automation. This allows them to achieve greater efficiency and competitiveness in their markets. Our team of experts works closely with clients to understand their unique needs and develop tailored solutions that drive business value.
In today’s fast-paced business landscape, Finance and Accounting Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) providers must possess a unique combination of capabilities to deliver exceptional results. At IBM, we are proud to boast a robust partner ecosystem of over 30,000 finance and accounting resources. Our expertise allows us to orchestrate value for clients through transformation, insights and technologies like AI.
Our extensive capabilities enable us to run the end-to-end process continuum for finance and accounting, covering procure to pay, lead to cash, and record to analyze functions. We also offer built-in services such as Sustainable Finance, designed to help our clients achieve their goals.
At IBM, we are dedicated to helping our clients achieve priority outcomes through AI and automation, by using AI-first BPO capabilities.
AI and automation are changing the game by improving efficiency of P2P processes, creating smart functions that find, connect, and analyze data to uncover deeper insights, and informing intelligent decisions.
Magic Quadrant for Finance and Accounting Business Process Outsourcing, 21 May 2024
